Lívia Andrade appears with a new look and cause on the web

Livia Andrade, presenter, published a photo gallery showing off her new look. Stays blonde, but with shorter locks. The compliments were inevitable.

“Dear little girl”, commented the actress Fafy Siqueira. “beautiful, you have your own light”, “wonderful”, “cat”, “spectacular photo”, “perfection”, “Wonderful, it blew your hair, it was sensational”, “beautiful”, fired.

This week, the presenter had her name wrapped in the eye of the hurricane, after participating in the DNA test of the son of Barreiros Petal, the ex of her current boyfriend, which made Internet users very angry.

Livia Andrade she did not renew her contract with SBT and remains away from TV indefinitely.

Livia x Petal

Barreiros Petal was for some years related to Marcos Araújo, powerful businessman and had a son with him, named Lucas, only 9 months old.

It turns out that when the relationship ended, Petal exposed in the media alleged aggressions and betrayals of his ex, Marcos Araújo. During this time of separation, the entrepreneur appeared with Livia Andrade, former presenter of SBT.

Petal suggested that Livia was the supposed lover of Marcos, something that quite revolted the presenter, asking for an urgent retraction.

