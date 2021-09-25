Liziane called Erasmus an asshole for being rude

by

Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) participated in the afternoon, in the recording of the program “A Hora do Faro”. During the night, she chatted with Lucas Selfie and answered some questions about the brief confinement time.

Asked by Selfie, whether Erasmus treated her, or other people rudely, she was quick to respond: “It was always with a woman, at least I remember. It was always with a woman,” she said.

She went on to say that he would come to her later with excuses: “Erasmus’ excuses were that he wanted me to be guilty, you know? You know the person who assumes the error, meaning that the other is to blame for someone else’s error?

Liziane recalled that she burst into tears, after the pawn’s rudeness: “He was rude, I went to my corner to cry. Then he came, it was always the same story: ‘I’m not rude, I don’t like this.’ It was always my fault. , it was consuming me”.

Selfie then asked whether the ex-peat had in fact forgiven Erasmus: “Out here I realized what an asshole he was,” he concluded.

‘I lived an abusive relationship without being in one’

Earlier, during the recording of “Hora do Faro”, the ex-peoa sent a message to Erasmo Viana, recalling, mainly, the episode in which the manager questioned her if she would masturbate thinking about one of the pedestrians in the house.

When answering how it was living with a Bahian, Liziane snapped:

I think I lived with Erasmus in an abusive relationship without being in an abusive relationship. Liziane Gutierrez

