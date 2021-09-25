Liziane called Erasmus an asshole for being rude

Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) participated in the afternoon, in the recording of the program “A Hora do Faro”. During the night, she chatted with Lucas Selfie and answered some questions about the brief confinement time.

Asked by Selfie, whether Erasmus treated her, or other people rudely, she was quick to respond: “It was always with a woman, at least I remember. It was always with a woman,” she said.

She went on to say that he would come to her later with excuses: “Erasmus’ excuses were that he wanted me to be guilty, you know? You know the person who assumes the error, meaning that the other is to blame for someone else’s error?