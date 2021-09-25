Liziane Gutierrez says that Erasmus was sexist

by

During the recording of “Hora do Faro” (RecordTV) with Liziane Gutierrez, model and the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the former artist sent a message to Erasmo Viana, recalling, mainly, the episode in which the manager asked her if she would masturbate thinking about one of the pawns in the house.

When answering how it was living with a Bahian, Liziane snapped:

I think I lived with Erasmus in an abusive relationship without being in an abusive relationship. Liziane Gutierrez

“Let me tell you something, that inside, because I was apathetic, I was far from being the Liziane Gutierrez that I am out here. I think you were extremely sexist in all opinions towards me. You were rude and rude. I think the other men in the house could have taken what you did to me and scolded you, not only on the day you said that bad joke, which I think if it had been another time, I wouldn’t have responded that way,” said the model, who added:

You treated me with disrespect, you were extremely arrogant, ignorant, sexist, sexist, sexist and sexist. You have a lot to learn in your life. I don’t know what your relationship was before you entered the house, you say you’re very competitive, be careful, because for me you weren’t competitive, were you? I cannot speak the word I want to speak here. You totally destabilized me, because you made me feel guilty about your actions. Liziane Gutierrez

“How many times have I been crying at your rudeness, and instead of you simply having the humility to apologize, you’ve been talking to me, you’ve been trying to get around the situation so that I’m guilty of your rudeness. Machistas will not pass, Erasmus.” , finished Liziane.

“Okay,” replied the manager.

After the episode of Erasmo’s question, who said he regretted the questioning in a conversation with Nego do Borel, the two got to talk and the pawn apologized to the model, who replied:

I’m not two-faced. If I had something, I would talk. No hurt from you. If you had, I’d say your comment sucked. Liziane Gutierrez

