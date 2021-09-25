Liziane says pedestrians are afraid of Tati Quebra Barraco

Liziane Gutierrez, model and the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), gave an opinion about her former colleagues in confinement in a live with ex-pawns Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, and stated that the cast fears Tati Quebra Barraco, recalling the game of discord:

The people of the house are very afraid of Tati, they don’t face her. So much so that they put Tati in ‘who do you want in the final’, many people who didn’t even live with her. Liziane Gutierrez

“Nego himself put her in, and she said he would be the first to be eliminated,” Lucas commented. “Yeah, well, there is a lot of hypocrisy in relation to Tati,” said the model.

Liziane also commented on the discussion between the funkeira and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro today, during the recording of “Hora do Faro”. “There, she showed who Tati is, because there is a shack for VT and a shack when it has to happen, that’s the difference,” said the former worker, who added:

I understand Tati a lot. She’s holding back, watching things, just like I was. But when she has to speak, she will speak. At least I think. Liziane Gutierrez

