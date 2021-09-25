Liziane says pedestrians are afraid of Tati Quebra Barraco

Liziane Gutierrez, model and the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), gave an opinion about her former colleagues in confinement in a live with ex-pawns Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, and stated that the cast fears Tati Quebra Barraco, recalling the game of discord:
The people of the house are very afraid of Tati, they don’t face her. So much so that they put Tati in ‘who do you want in the final’, many people who didn’t even live with her. Liziane Gutierrez
“Nego himself put her in, and she said he would be the first to be eliminated,” Lucas commented. “Yeah, well, there is a lot of hypocrisy in relation to Tati,” said the model.
Liziane also commented on the discussion between the funkeira and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro today, during the recording of “Hora do Faro”. “There, she showed who Tati is, because there is a shack for VT and a shack when it has to happen, that’s the difference,” said the former worker, who added:
I understand Tati a lot. She’s holding back, watching things, just like I was. But when she has to speak, she will speak. At least I think. Liziane Gutierrez
The Farm: In photos, Medrado’s passage through reality
1 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado is part of the “The Farm 13” team
Antonio Chahestian/Record TV
two / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado disappears from the cameras
Play/PlayPlus
3 / 38
A Fazenda 2021: Medrado with Gui Araujo, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello at the moment the bell rang for the second time
Playback/RecordTV
4 / 38
A Fazenda 2021: Fernanda Medrado denies being part of a group against Bil
Play/Playplus
5 / 38
The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello embraces Medrado
Play/PlayPlus
6 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado wins a car in the dynamics of the trunk
Playback/RecordTV
7 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado during dynamics
Reproduction/playplus
8 / 38
The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Medrado in dynamics
Play/PlayPlus
9 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado says it will move away from the people
Play/Playplus
10 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado talks about Erasmo’s indiscreet question to Liziane
Play/PlayPlus
11 / 38
Farm 2020: Medrado says he sees himself in the final of the rural reality show
Playback / Playplus
12 / 38
Farm 2020: Medrado says he sees himself in the final of the rural reality show
Play/Playplus
13 / 38
Medrado vents and reveals the reason for the separation of DJ Claytão
Reproduction/Twitter
14 / 38
The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello argues with Medrado about gossip
Play/PlayPlus
15 / 38
A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks about votes with Tati Quebra Barraco
Play/Playplus
16 / 38
The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss
Play/Playplus
17 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado raises controversy for Nego do Borel
Play/Playplus
18 / 38
A Fazenda 2021: Medrado comments on Rico Melquiades’ complaints
Play/PlayPlus
19 / 38
Farm 2021: Medrado talks with Solange
Play/Playplus
20 / 38
The Farm 2021: Fernanda Medrado cries when she learns of negative fame
Play/Playplus
21 / 38
2021 Farm: Medrado complains about Solange Gomes’ attitude in dynamics
Play/Playplus
22 / 38
The 2021 Farm; Medrado wins a zero car
Reproduction/playplus
23 / 38
The Farm 2021: Rico and Medrado talk after fight in vote
Play/Playplus
24 / 38
Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation
Play/PlayPlus
25 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado talks to pedestrians outside
Playback/RecordTV
26 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado talks to Rico Melquiades in the bedroom
Playback/RecordTV
27 / 38
A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks to Nego do Borel in the living room
Playback/RecordTV
28 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado Speaks of Deborah from Power Couple
Play/Playplus
29 / 38
The Farm 2021: MC Gui criticizes Dayane in conversation with Medrado
Play/PlayPlus
30 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado pin Rico Melquiades in conversation with MC Gui
Playback/RecordTV
31 / 38
2021 Farm: Medrado cries and is supported by Erika and Mileide after ringing the bell for the second time
Playback/RecordTV
32 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado rings the bell again
Play/PlayPlus
33 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado talks with Victor Pecoraro in the living room
Playback/RecordTV
34 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado unburdens himself with Tiago Piquilo in the living room
Playback/RecordTV
35 / 38
The Farm 2021: Medrado cries and vents to Aline
Play/PlayPlus
36 / 38
Farm 2021: Medrado and Tati Quebra Barraco have friction in the pantry
Playback/RecordTV
37 / 38
2021 Farm: Medrado vents with Dynho and Sthe
Play/PlayPlus
38 / 38
The Farm 2021: Fernanda Medrado and Rico hit it off
Play/Playplus
After leaving Medrado and eliminating Liziane. Who deserves to win the reality show?