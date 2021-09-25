Liziane says pedestrians are afraid of Tati Quebra Barraco

by

Liziane Gutierrez, model and the first eliminated from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), gave an opinion about her former colleagues in confinement in a live with ex-pawns Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, and stated that the cast fears Tati Quebra Barraco, recalling the game of discord:

The people of the house are very afraid of Tati, they don’t face her. So much so that they put Tati in ‘who do you want in the final’, many people who didn’t even live with her. Liziane Gutierrez

“Nego himself put her in, and she said he would be the first to be eliminated,” Lucas commented. “Yeah, well, there is a lot of hypocrisy in relation to Tati,” said the model.

Liziane also commented on the discussion between the funkeira and ex-panicat Aline Mineiro today, during the recording of “Hora do Faro”. “There, she showed who Tati is, because there is a shack for VT and a shack when it has to happen, that’s the difference,” said the former worker, who added:

I understand Tati a lot. She’s holding back, watching things, just like I was. But when she has to speak, she will speak. At least I think. Liziane Gutierrez

The Farm: In photos, Medrado’s passage through reality

Farm 2021: Medrado is part of the "The Farm 13" - Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado is part of the “The Farm 13” team

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

The Farm 2021: Medrado disappears from the cameras - Playback/PlayPlus

two / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado disappears from the cameras

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado with Gui Araujo, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello at the moment the bell rang for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 38

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado with Gui Araujo, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello at the moment the bell rang for the second time

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Fernanda Medrado denies being part of a group against Bil - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 38

A Fazenda 2021: Fernanda Medrado denies being part of a group against Bil

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello embraces Medrado - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 38

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello embraces Medrado

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Medrado wins a car in the dynamics of the trunk - Playback/RecordTV

6 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado wins a car in the dynamics of the trunk

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Medrado during dynamics - Reproduction/playplus

7 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado during dynamics

Reproduction/playplus

The Farm 2021: Dayane and Medrado in dynamics - Reproduction/PlayPlus

8 / 38

The 2021 Farm: Dayane and Medrado in dynamics

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Medrado says it will stay away from people - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado says it will move away from the people

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks about Erasmo's indiscreet question to Liziane - Reproduction/PlayPlus

10 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks about Erasmo’s indiscreet question to Liziane

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2020: Medrado says he sees himself in the final of the rural reality show - Reproduction / Playplus

11 / 38

Farm 2020: Medrado says he sees himself in the final of the rural reality show

Playback / Playplus

Farm 2020: Medrado says he sees himself in the final of the rural reality - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 38

Farm 2020: Medrado says he sees himself in the final of the rural reality show

Play/Playplus

Medrado vents and reveals the reason for the separation of DJ Claytão - Reproduction/Twitter

13 / 38

Medrado vents and reveals the reason for the separation of DJ Claytão

Reproduction/Twitter

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello discusses gossip with Medrado - Reproduction/PlayPlus

14 / 38

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello argues with Medrado about gossip

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks about votes with Tati Quebra Barraco - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 38

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks about votes with Tati Quebra Barraco

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give kisses - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 38

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Medrado raises controversy for Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado raises controversy for Nego do Borel

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado comments Rico Melquiades' complaints - Reproduction/PlayPlus

18 / 38

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado comments on Rico Melquiades’ complaints

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Medrado talks with Solange - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 38

Farm 2021: Medrado talks with Solange

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Fernanda Medrado cries when she learns of negative fame - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 38

The Farm 2021: Fernanda Medrado cries when she learns of negative fame

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Medrado complains about Solange Gomes' attitude in dynamics - Reproduction/Playplus

21 / 38

2021 Farm: Medrado complains about Solange Gomes’ attitude in dynamics

Play/Playplus

The 2021 Farm; Medrado wins a zero car - Reproduction/playplus

22 / 38

The 2021 Farm; Medrado wins a zero car

Reproduction/playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico and Medrado talk after fight in vote - Reproduction/Playplus

23 / 38

The Farm 2021: Rico and Medrado talk after fight in vote

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

24 / 38

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks with pedestrians in the outdoor area - Playback/RecordTV

25 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks to pedestrians outside

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks to Rico Melquiades in the bedroom - Playback/RecordTV

26 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks to Rico Melquiades in the bedroom

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks to Nego do Borel in the living room - Playback/RecordTV

27 / 38

A Fazenda 2021: Medrado talks to Nego do Borel in the living room

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks about Deborah, from Power Couple - Reproduction/Playplus

28 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado Speaks of Deborah from Power Couple

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui criticizes Dayane in conversation with Medrado - Reproduction/PlayPlus

29 / 38

The Farm 2021: MC Gui criticizes Dayane in conversation with Medrado

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Medrado pin Rico Melquiades in conversation with MC Gui - Playback/RecordTV

30 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado pin Rico Melquiades in conversation with MC Gui

Playback/RecordTV

2021 Farm: Medrado cries and is supported by Erika and Mileide after ringing the bell for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

31 / 38

2021 Farm: Medrado cries and is supported by Erika and Mileide after ringing the bell for the second time

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Medrado rings the bell again - Reproduction/PlayPlus

32 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado rings the bell again

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks with Victor Pecoraro in the living room - Playback/RecordTV

33 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado talks with Victor Pecoraro in the living room

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Medrado vents with Tiago Piquilo in the living room - Playback/RecordTV

34 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado unburdens himself with Tiago Piquilo in the living room

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Medrado cries and vents with Aline - Reproduction/PlayPlus

35 / 38

The Farm 2021: Medrado cries and vents to Aline

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Medrado and Tati Quebra Barraco have friction in the storeroom - Reproduction/RecordTV

36 / 38

Farm 2021: Medrado and Tati Quebra Barraco have friction in the pantry

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Medrado vents with Dynho and Sthe - Reproduction/PlayPlus

37 / 38

2021 Farm: Medrado vents with Dynho and Sthe

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Fernanda Medrado and Rico hit it off - Reproduction/Playplus

38 / 38

The Farm 2021: Fernanda Medrado and Rico hit it off

Play/Playplus

After leaving Medrado and eliminating Liziane. Who deserves to win the reality show?

1.80%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.47%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.91%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.66%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.96%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.18%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.38%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

17.84%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.97%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.03%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

4.26%

Reproduction/Instagram

2.69%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

5.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.47%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 8505 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.