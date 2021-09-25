Liziane trades barbs with pawns in ‘Lighthouse Hour’

Liziane Gutierrez, who was the first eliminated from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) last night. Today, she participated in “Hora do Faro”. The program was recorded this afternoon and the ex-pea made contact with the participants who are still in the house, giving them some adjectives and exchanging barbs.

Liziane defined Rico Melquiades as a “barraqueiro”, which she assumed he was. Marina was called “plant”: “She will follow the program from outside and will see that I position myself in a calmer and calmer way. But if that’s her opinion, I respect it. I’m glad she’s there and I’m here,” said the digital influencer and businesswoman.

“With your group it’s easy, right, love. But have fun in your show,” replied Liz. Marina replied: “Thank you very much. And watch my show from outside.” Liziane then defined Erika Schneider as “unbearable”. The farmer didn’t care much.

Gui Araujo was classified as “unsympathetic”. He was ironic: “Thank you so much, I’m very happy! If I’m unsympathetic, imagine what people are thinking about what she was.”

The model also didn’t make a fuss over Erasmus, whom he called “a manipulator and bad character”. The fitness influencer was surprised and said he believed he did the right thing with the elimination, but she disagreed: “You were rude. Extremely arrogant. Ignorant. Macho, macho and macho. You have a lot to learn. You totally destabilized me, because you are it made me feel guilty for your actions. Instead of you having the humility to come and apologize for your rudeness, you had been trying to work around the situation so that I would come out wrong”.

For Liziane, Aline was “a liar”. She explained that she chose that adjective because, in the farmer’s test, the actress said she was rooting for her, but then someone else said that Aline wanted Erika to win. The accused asked Liziane to reveal who it was, but she said it was not allowed. “If that didn’t exist, I remove the liar sign.”

Sthe, like Gui Araujo, was called “unsympathetic”. “She is too, so it’s all right,” countered the influencer. Liziane advised Sthe to stop being “Mary goes with the others”.

The ex-pean classified Victor as “mimicking and fake”. He was curious: “I’ve always been straight with you, but I respect you,” he said. Mileid was also false, in Liz’s view. For her, it was expected: “I hope you change your mind after seeing all the episodes”.

Nego do Borel was the one who gained the most adjectives: “funny, liar, disingenuous and unbearable”. He defended himself: “I think she woke up and went straight there. I was one of the only people who was her partner!” Liziane replied: “The ‘unbearable’ was because you were boring.”

“But you were fucking boring too, man!”, exclaimed the singer, who was scolded for swearing on TV. The outcast highlighted the moment when Nego made fun of her appearance, calling her a “joker”. “Watch out for the things you say. It hurts. Sometimes the person is laughing, but inside they’re bleeding.”