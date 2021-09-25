LoL: “This is not FURIA’s DNA”, says CEO about giving up on CBLoL

FURIA’s line-up did not yield in the best way in the last season of CBLOL, finishing last in the second split of the main Brazilian LoL championship. FURIA’s CEO, Jaime Padua, showed that this concern is constant in the administrative wing of the organization. In a press conference this Friday (24), the executive mentioned the huge audience of the team in the championship and the results that did not follow this success.

“We thought a lot”, quotes the CEO. “After evaluating the possibilities, we had two options: the first is theoretically easier, it is to say that it is not worth it. We are putting a lot of money. In fact we are destroying the value [da equipe] than building value”, he cites.

“This is not FURIA’s DNA”, says Jaime

The most obvious and easiest decision would be to say ‘let’s get out’. But that’s not FURIA’s DNA. We know what League of Legends represents, we know how much we owe to the community and we know FURIA’s responsibility as an esports organization. And our decision was ‘let’s go to war.’

“We could sell the slot, we could do n different things. We don’t want to run away. We decided that if it’s to be in the League of Legends, it’s to be in the right weight.[…] We decided to structure this internally. Let’s give the proper affection that League of Legends deserves”, he adds.

Jaime mentioned using a more “flexible” model between collecting good results among new talents and betting on more “stars of the scene” players. Maestro’s arrival, announced this Friday (24), is part of it, but fans can expect new faces debuting there.

In addition to being the first new addition to FURIA’s LoL team for 2022, Maestro will orchestrate the reformulation of the org in the modality.

