Lost Judgment review – fascinating contemporary noir • Eurogamer.com

Just over 2 years after presenting the original, here comes Lost Judgment, the sequel to a new intellectual property through which Ryu Ga Gotoku expands its passion for cinematic adventures with a strong dramatic content. At the time, we still didn’t know that the contemporary noir adventure starring Takayuki Yagami, a former lawyer trying to pay the bills working as a detective in Kamurocho, would take on the responsibility of preserving the classic combat system of the Yakuza series, when it transitioned to combat. in turns, but that’s what happened and allowed to further differentiate the tone of the two series.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is one of my favorite studios right now, but with 8 games in 6 years, it’s understandable that some are starting to get tired of these dramatic and cinematic experiences they bet on. After the end of the journey of Kazuma Kiryu and the remasters through which they tried to capitalize on the recent explosion of popularity in the series, we have Judgment that bets on different themes, a police mystery that maintains the same identity and that same bet on characters and twists amazing. That experience that starts with what appears to be a local and unremarkable crime, but ends up with the biggest names in the government somehow involved.

Unsurprisingly, Lost Judgment is everything you’d expect from RGGS, but personally I’d say a much better job has been done to differentiate itself from the Yakuza series. The first game focused on a serial killer and revolved around a police mystery, which was unraveled simultaneously with the exploration of the protagonist’s past and how unexpectedly the two things connected. Despite the fascinating story, the exaggerated focus on the Yakuza has brought it dangerously close to that other series, especially since it came before Yakuza 7 and the transition to Yokohama or the combat system. The sequel goes much further and bets on even more differentiated themes, more involving and in a less predictable mystery. On the other hand, not even a year has passed and you are already back in Yokohama.

The visual quality is simply incredible, especially in the already famous cinematics made with the engine.

Police drama that takes a hard and inspiring approach to Japanese reality Lost Judgment also encompasses the Japanese mafia in its main theme, it was inevitable, but manages to depart much further than the original from scenes or narrative lines you would expect to see in Yakuza games. Yagami is invited by friends to help with an investigation at a high school in Yokohama and when he finds out about her, he is involved in an investigation that could ridicule the Japanese judicial system, a kind of perfect crime. Inevitably, the investigation of cases of bullying in that high school will relate to the crime committed by a man who allegedly was committing another crime at the same time and cannot be tried for two crimes at the same time. Bullying in schools and how pressure on young students leads to suicide cases, sexual harassment in public places and the Japanese court system seem to be the main targets of RGGS, which takes these elements of reality to build its investigative fantasy. policeman. Lost Judgment has become one of my favorite games from this studio precisely for this reason, for the themes that differ from the Yakuza series and for its commitment to research. Since you’ll spend a lot of time in high school, this also allows Lost Judgment to differentiate itself from the studio’s other games, even though most of the action takes place in Yokohama, where you spent most of the time on Yakuza 7. Of course, Yagami’s investigation will shock him with the mafia, but the way in which Lost Judgment once again demonstrates a strong inspiration in Japanese culture and universal themes is something that continues to fascinate. The game becomes even more spectacular when you let yourself immerse yourself in these Japanese cities, for greater immersion and that peculiar feeling of being transported. “The only thing missing is the smell”, we often think. Lost Judgment’s main narrative lasts close to 20 hours, but all fans of this studio know that this is just the first layer. The crazy and weird side stories, optional activities, and the cartoonish people you encounter go a long way in building the Lost Judgment’s charm and identity. The sequel sets itself apart from the original by taking you to a new location, but it’s the refinement of its mechanics that deserves the biggest highlights.

very similar but very refined If in essence Lost Judgment is a game reminiscent of what was made in the original, RGGS has refined the experience to the maximum and played on a current generation console (in this case the Xbox Series X), it has very low loadings, 60fps performance and a Great feedback visual quality. Especially the characters and those already famous approximations to their faces. The cutscenes are still sensational and passionate, leaving us always eager to see more. The optional activities are distracting and make us lose track of time, forming this caricature and peculiar side of the Lost Judgment identity, but it is the main route that will mark us. All very similar to what came before, but very refined. Lost Judgment reveals a high level of refinement in its gameplay, from combat to exploration and new segments. As in the original, Yagami chases targets, but now the focus is not on constantly looking for cover points. Now you can pretend you're doing something and not following the target. Plus, you have several stealth moments during which you can't be seen. Occasionally you'll even have to climb buildings and these new elements from the Judgment series show less refined controls and moves, but are positive for broadening and diversifying the gameplay. But as you'd expect, it's walking these streets and fighting that you'll spend more time. Yakuza has transitioned to turn-based combat and Lost Judgment is the heir to the DNA of real-time combat. The combat system is where RGGS is likely to most easily reveal evolutions and refinements. It is highly dynamic, with 3 different styles that allow Lost Judgment to boast tangible and strategic diversity. The biggest news is the "Crane" style, focused on the counterattack and works very well to leave opponents stunned or scared. I loved the matches in Lost Judgment, more than before and at the level of the best I've seen in the Yakuza series before the transition. The bet on a high school as support for much of the argument and news make Lost Judgment an even more different game. This scene also helps to exemplify the amount of detail in some scenes.

Another element I want to address is the importance of the high school not just for the narrative, but also for the gameplay itself. At some point, Yagami will have to spend more time in high school and will eventually take on a teaching role. Through optional activities such as high school-related mysteries, you open the door to a fascinating side of Lost Judgment, which you will totally miss if you play it straight, something that can be considered a crime in itself. It is by exploring the layers of this game that its peculiarity and charm is revealed. Yagami’s relationship with students, the way he serves as an avatar for RGGS to address sensitive and pertinent themes, which despite being focused on Japan and its dramatic cases are of global appeal, give Lost Judgment a very unique and highly passionate identity. within the game universe of this studio.

A Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio experience at its best Lost Judgment is RGGS’ latest effort to feed players hungry for their DNA and passionate about these experiences they can’t find anywhere else. The cinematic dramas that leave you in love with the characters are underpinned by gameplay that is refined from game to game, to make up for the lack of major new features. No other company provides this type of food for our entertainment and instead of getting fed up, we just want more games with this level of quality. The changes made in Yakuza 7 and the themes adopted in this new effort help to further differentiate the two series and when you have a refinement of experiences as unique as these, there’s no way to be bothered.