Luiz Mandetta Warned About Deaths at Prevent Senior Hospital

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta warned, in March of last year, about signs of irregularities in the care of elderly beneficiaries of the Prevent Senior plan.

In a press conference held at Palácio do Planalto, Mandetta said the hospital’s health plan, the Santa Maggiore, accounted for 80 of the 136 deaths by Covid in São Paulo. He even cited that the unit was at risk of being shut down. The Prevent Senior caseis now a target of Covid’s CPI.

“A businessman, and then it serves a lot for ANS [Agência Nacional de Saúde Suplementar], because she shouldn’t have authorized it, she started a health plan sale called Preven Senior, where he only sold to people over 60 years old”, stated Mandetta,

“He thought, in his entrepreneur’s mind, that the elderly bought a lot of health insurance. So, he said: ‘I’m going to sell a cheaper health plan, I’m not going to mess with pre-existence, I’m going to admit them and he didn’t dilute the portfolio’s risk. He stayed with those that are the most complex. But he didn’t count on the entry of a tropism virus for this patient, and he probably didn’t take the hurdles he would need to have taken before the entry of the virus.”, he continued.

“The moment that [o paciente] entered there [hospital Santa Maggiore], you can’t get people out of there anymore because they are in isolation in there, you don’t know who will have the disease or not… you all those immunosuppressed people and you’ve already killed 80 out of a total of 136”, he said.

“80 in one place…”, concluded Mandetta.

