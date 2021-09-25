Man dies after girlfriend throws cell phone in his face during fight

A 23-year-old man died after his girlfriend threw her cell phone in his face during a fight. He spent eight days in the hospital, but he couldn’t resist. Roxana Adelina López, 22, is being accused of murder and this Friday, 24, she attended her first court hearing.











© Disclosure





The girl and Luis Darío Guantay were dating, but on April 10 of this year, while they were at his house in Salta, Argentina, they started an argument. According to Argentine newspaper La Nación, Roxana says that, during the fight, she was slapped in the face and, as a form of defense, threw her cell phone at him.

Luis was hit in the face and, since the first impact, has complained of headaches and malaise. After looking for the emergency room in the city, it was found that he suffered a head trauma and that surgery would be necessary. He did not resist his injuries and died eight days after the incident.

Luis’ mother went to the police to report the woman and the police began to investigate the event. In a press release, the Argentine woman denied her intention to commit the crime.

