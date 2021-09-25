Manchester City beats Chelsea 1-0

This Saturday, Chelsea and Manchester City, finalists of the last Champions League, met again for the sixth round of the Premier League. In Stamford Bridge, Pep Guardiola’s team won 1-0, with a goal by Gabriel Jesus.

With the result, City climbs to second place, with 13 points. Thomas Tuchel’s team, in turn, drops to third place, also with 13.

In the next round, Chelsea host Southampton, next Saturday, at 11 am (GMT). Manchester City, in turn, plays away from home against Liverpool, on Sunday (03/10), at 12:30 pm (GMT).

O match

The first half of the match was balanced. Guardiola’s team sought to dominate the offensive actions of the match, but failed to create great chances, stopping the home team’s good marking. Chelsea tried speed plays on counterattacks, but they were also unsuccessful.

The best opportunity to open the score was for City, in the 41st minute. Gabriel Jesus received inside the small area, but missed the target, giving the goal kick to the goalkeeper Mendy.

In the second stage, the chances of a goal started to appear more frequently for the visitors. First kick from outside the area of ​​Grealish, who passed close to the crossbar.

Then, Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Manchester City, in the eighth minute. The Brazilian received it inside the area and hit the left corner to the back of the net. Guardiola’s men had yet another chance with Grealish, who stopped in Mendy’s defense.

At 18, Romelu Lukaku even sent the ball into the net, which would be Chelsea’s draw. But the goal was disallowed for offside.

Chelsea failed to create more big opportunities to draw. City once again had chances with Grealish and Laporte, but was unsuccessful in expanding the score.