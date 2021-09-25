Manhattan Connection goes off the air on TV Cultura Sunday – Prisma

TV Cultura terminated its contract with the Manhattan Connection.

The last program will be aired this Sunday night.

The information obtained by the column is that the program had not been corresponding commercially.

Difficulties between Cultura and the Blend company, responsible for the “MC”, have increased in recent months.

Faced with a situation that became unfeasible, there was a decision to stop.

On the other hand, it is also said that the end of the program was caused by an interview with the State Deputy for SP, Janaína Paschoal. Which would have been heavily criticized by the broadcaster’s viewers.

Before being shown by TV Cultura, Manhattan Connection had a long career at Grupo Globo/GloboNews.

Here is the press release from TV Cultura:

TV Cultura informs that the program Manhattan Connection will have its last airing on the network this Sunday (26/9), when the rerun of the Wednesday (22) edition will be aired.

By mutual agreement, TV Cultura and Blend Negócios Divulgação e Editoração Ltda., the company responsible for the production and licensing of Manhattan Connection rights, decided not to continue the program.

The direction of TV Cultura wishes success to Manhattan and its presenters, whom it thanks for the period of airing at the station.