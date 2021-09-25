Márcio Garcia reveals he regrets the kiss he gave Bolsonaro | Fun



Márcio Garcia reveals that he regrets his kiss in Bolsonaro

Márcio Garcia reveals he regrets kissing BolsonaroInternet Playback

The issue began when Bial questioned Garcia about his vision for the current government, which is heading towards its last year in office. “I’m that guy like that… I always try to see the best in everyone, I tell this to my children: even the person who is actually imprisoned, caged, incarcerated, I think everyone deserves to be heard. I hate it. to judge, let alone condemn”, commented the actor and presenter. Rio – Márcio Garcia, 51, regretted the kiss he gave President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in June 2020. The presenter of “The Voice Kids” claimed, in an interview with “Conversa com Bial” last Friday- fair, that the act was no more than a joke, but that it had consequences. “I went to make fun of him and I got sick”, analyzed the artist.The issue began when Bial questioned Garcia about his vision for the current government, which is heading towards its last year in office. “I’m that guy like that… I always try to see the best in everyone, I tell this to my children: even the person who is actually imprisoned, caged, incarcerated, I think everyone deserves to be heard. I hate it. to judge, let alone condemn”, commented the actor and presenter. She then cited the episode of the kiss in Bolsonaro, which went viral in June 2020. “There is a story of mine that a lot of people must have seen, I can speak openly, a kiss I gave at Bolsonaro. That was an event. play a joke with him because of homophobia. He asked for a photo, and I said: ‘Only if you kiss, but you won’t fall in love because I’m already married.’ what was recorded was the kissing scene,” explained Garcia.

“I’ve approached other politicians, who I even defended at some point. What’s left of this story? I don’t have a pet politician and I never will. I’ll never blindly defend someone I’ve supported, because the person who deserves to demand the most it’s me, who cast the vote. If I cast the vote for someone, I have to charge him,” he continued, without assuming whether he actually voted for the politician. “What you can’t have at all is for us to collaborate with attitudes that disdain health, that are disrespectful. I think that anyone, whether they are already condemned, has to be treated as a human being. Everyone deserves to be heard. And I’ll always cheer, because I live here. I’ve thought about moving from Brazil, yes. I don’t want to move from the country and I hope it works out”, he revealed, who continued: “I think the two of them, talking here openly, right and left… I’m not on the right, but I’m not on the left either. I might be more biased to one side. Both sides have a good side and a bad side.”

“We have to stop the polarization and understand that we all want the same thing: the good of our country. I don’t believe that someone who thinks differently from me wants bad for the country. Democracy is in listening”, Garcia pointed out.