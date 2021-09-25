Márcio Garcia says that kissing Bolsonaro was a “joke”

Márcio Garcia regretted the kiss given to Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. The actor says that he is not a pocketnarista, but because of the video, everyone thinks he is a supporter of the president. He tells behind the scenes of the photo:

“He asked for a picture and I said: ‘Only if you’re kissing, but you won’t fall in love, because I’m already married.’ I went to make fun of him and I got upset because what was registered was the kissing scene”.

In an interview with Pedro Bial this Friday (24), Garcia says that the case was a “joke” to “make fun of that homophobia thing”. And he continued: “I’m not on the right, but I’m not on the left either”.

“We have to stop the polarization and understand that we all want the same thing: the good of our country”, he adds.

Márcio Garcia did not deny having voted for Bolsonaro

Asked about his position in relation to the government, Márcio Garcia said “always try to see the best in everyone”. He did not mention, however, which is the “best” of the current government. “I don’t have a pet policy and I never will,” he says.

He did not respond or was asked if he voted for Bolsonaro, but says:

“I will never seriously defend someone I have supported, because the person who most deserves to demand it is me, who cast the vote. If I cast someone’s vote, I have to collect it”.

Actor already supported Sergio Moro

Despite claiming to be neither left nor right, Márcio Garcia supported Sergio Moro before Bolsonaro. In 2017, he was one of the globals who paraded with a green-yellow t-shirt at the “MoroBloco” in Copacabana (RJ). “Pet politician” it is not known if he has. Now, “pet judge” already had.