Marijuana Industry Already Has More Workers Than US Dentists and Doctors, Study Says

RIO — A study carried out in the United States revealed that the number of workers employed in the marijuana production chain reaches 321,000 people. This means the number of professionals in the legalized cannabis industry already exceeds the number of dentists, paramedics or electrical engineers in the country. The survey was conducted by the Leafly Jobs Report in partnership with Whitney Economics.

The data was released this Friday by The Washington Post. According to the publication, the sector continued to grow even during the pandemic. And it ended up absorbing workers laid off from retail and restaurants during the period of restrictions in the fight against the coronavirus.

In 2020 alone, the sector added nearly 80,000 workers, according to the study. The survey also revealed that last year the marijuana industry grew 32% compared to 2019.

“There’s been a profound shift from retail and restaurant workers to marijuana,” said Kara Bradford, chief recruiting officer for Viridian Staffing. In an interview with the Post, she said that she has already received up to 500 applications for a vacancy.

“There’s a sense that this is a booming, fun and interesting industry with lots of opportunities to grow quickly,” Bradford added.

In all, of the 50 American states, 16 have legalized the recreational use of marijuana. In all of them, the medicinal use of cannabis is also allowed. And 20 out of 50 states have legalized only medicinal use so far.

The result of legalization is increased business. Legalized marijuana sales grew nearly 60% to $19 billion last year. By 2025, that amount is expected to rise to $41 billion, according to Wall Street research firm Cowen.