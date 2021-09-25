Mater Dei Announces Purchase of Artificial Intelligence Company – Economy

Agreement between Mater Dei and A3Data was announced this Friday (9/24) (photo: Divulgation/Mater Dei Network)

Hospital Mater Dei, headquartered in Belo Horizonte, announced this Friday (9/24) the purchase of a company specialized in data and artificial intelligence. The acquisition operation of A3Data can reach around R$ 40 million.

This is because the hospital network intends to pay up to R$25.080 million in secondary share acquisition, according to financial incentive models aligned between the parties, and another R$15 million in primary share acquisition. As a result, the purchase of 50.1% of A3Data’s capital stock could reach R$40.8 million. The agreement also provides for the partners and managers of the artificial intelligence company to stay ahead of the business.

“With this operation, we are going to accelerate the development of intelligence for the application of various projects. Some of them are already underway. We can mention, for example, new remuneration models, which are already being done successfully at our institution. to create an intelligence center focused on the area of ​​health and life sciences,” said Henrique Salvador, president of Rede Mater Dei.

A3Data works with a focus on the cultural and analytical transformation of companies. “With its own consolidated methods and business vision, its projects generate a great impact on organizations, leaders in their segments, aimed at increasing revenue, reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction,” says the note released by Mater Dei.

For Rodrigo Pereira, CEO of A3Data, in addition to the operation providing positive actions in the medical-hospital area, the company will have greater financial capacity to create digital products. The hospital network will also act to “strengthen its governance practices and financial strength” in its newest acquisition.

The completion of the transaction, however, is subject to certain precedent conditions, according to the Mater Dei.