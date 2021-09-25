Mauro Cezar: Dudu seemed irritated for having gone to the field just to score – 24/09/2021

One of the main players in the squad of Palmeiras, Dudu was substituted during the match last Tuesday (21) against Atlético-MG for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and showed his displeasure by throwing the shin guards, a situation that was minimized in the press conference by the coach Abel Ferreira, who cited the hypothesis that the player was dissatisfied with his own performance.

In the Posse de Bola #163 podcast, Mauro Cezar Pereira says he got the impression that the player was irritated by the fact that his performance was limited to scoring according to the strategy set up by the coach for the match at Allianz Parque against Rooster .

“Dudu, in my interpretation, who can be totally wrong, when he reacted by playing shin guards, bandages, boots, socks, all on the floor, he seemed irritated there with what he had just experienced. A talented player, Palmeiras history, of important plays, important goals, assists, the guy who makes the opposing defense worry, enter the field just to score, score and score. Obviously I’m not against forward players working without the ball, working defensively, no , you have to play this role as well, but that’s all? So you cast a team of 11 defenders or defensive midfielders, or something like that,” says Mauro.

“I imagine that other Palmeiras players who have the capacity for this have been annoyed, but they won’t express themselves. Dudu, due to his temperament, because of his size, let his feelings out there, but it seemed to me that he was annoyed about it. , someone might say ‘no, he’s mad at the coach’, that would be, ‘he’s annoyed with his own performance’, which would also be linked to that. Why would he be annoyed with his performance? to try to take it away from the opponent, he gives the ball to Atlético-MG and scores in his own field, practically the 90 minutes, a dreadful thing”, he adds.

The journalist also claims that the strategy set up by Abel was only possible due to the lack of public at Allianz Parque, as the fans would be angry with an armed team just to defend themselves playing as home team.

“The fact is that Tuesday’s game even seems to have had an influence on that. Did Abel want an audience? Perhaps, for Abel, it would be better not to, but this decision was obviously not a function of Abel’s strategic choice, it was the decision of the top hats,” says Mauro.

“I think Abel has adapted to reality. ‘I won’t be pressured, I’ll play 0-0 and I’ll settle there, there I have to skewer the guy and score a goal, if I score, they have to score two, they have to turn. If they didn’t manage to do one at my house, will they do two there?’ .

