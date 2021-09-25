Mayra Cardi hospitalized after suspected food poisoning

Mayra Cardi explained her absence from social media to her fans today. The influencer is hospitalized, and believes she had to be rescued because of food poisoning.

I ate a raw fish and I think it was spoiled. I have an intoxication, since yesterday I’m sick. But we don’t have time to feel bad, especially if we are mothers. I’m chilled, very weak. There’s no way.

Mayra Cardi is in hospital Image: Reproduction/Instagram

At the hospital, she updated her health status, saying that she was hospitalized overnight: “I’m hospitalized. For that reason I’m going to be absent here. I’m doing all the exams. I’m very sick and that’s why I’m going to be hospitalized.”

Mayra also took the opportunity to vent how she was privileged to have a support network to take care of her daughter while she was hospitalized.

“I keep thinking about how awesome mothers are, who doesn’t have structure… How many mothers get sick and they have no option to stop. As I’m without a nanny, I spent a lot of trouble alone with Sophia, but I have a team. I ask for help for one, for the other. Here at home there are eight employees… I am privileged, for a lot of hard work. I worked hard to get to where I am. I cleaned a lot of floors, bathroom. What I want to emphasize is that when I stay like that and I have a team, and it’s already difficult… How many women are out there. You guys are fuck**”, concluded the businesswoman.