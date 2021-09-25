Mayra Cardi is admitted with suspected food poisoning

Mayra Cardi used their social networks this Friday morning (24), to inform followers, that is admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell in the middle of the night. According to her, the suspicions are of food poisoning.

“I ate a raw fish… I think it was spoiled. I have an intoxication, since yesterday I’m sick. But we don’t have time to feel bad, especially if we are mothers. I’m chilled, very weak. There’s no way”, said Mayra before being hospitalized.

After being hospitalized, she returned to social media and informed fans about his health status. “I spent the night hospitalized, I’m hospitalized. For that reason I will be absent here. I’m doing all the exams. I’m very bad and that’s why I’m going to be hospitalized”, said the influencer.

Reflection

In sequence, Mayra Cardi took the opportunity to reflect on the privilege of having people to take care of her daughter when she needs to be away. The businesswoman also praised the women who do not have the same benefits as her and even so, they do the job.

“I keep thinking about how awesome mothers are, who doesn’t have structure… How many mothers get sick and they have no option to stop. (…) As I’m without the nanny, I spent a lot of trouble alone with Sophia, but I have a team. I ask for help for one, for the other. Here at home there are eight employees… I am privileged, for a lot of hard work. It took me a lot to get where I am. I cleaned a lot of floor, bathroom (…). What I want to emphasize is that, when I get like this and I have staff, and it’s already difficult… How many women are out there. You guys are badass.”, said Mayra.

Mayra Cardi’s ex-husbands

Recently, Mayra Cardi surprised by sharing photos with her ex-husbands, the actor Arthur Aguiar, who had Sophia, and the businessman Nelson Rangel, who has the young man Lucas. Still in the photo posted, Nelson appears with his other two daughters.

“My children’s parents together, my children and my children’s sisters together. Really when you have God you have everything. I just have to thank God for having intertwined my path with these two amazing men, who like me, full of qualities and flaws, we were together learning the best way to be happy, to love and to be our best version of parents, with all our faults and our mistakes we still gave our best!”, she said in the caption.