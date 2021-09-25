meet Gustavo Witt, who has worked for 76 years as a pharmacist in Joinville

Known for dedicating almost his entire life to the health of the community, Gustavo Witt started early in the profession of pharmacist, in which he still works, at the age of 86 years. As a child, he was invited to leave the Rio Bonito region, where he was born and raised, to live in the Center of Joinville and work in a famous pharmacy in the city, Minancora.

Gustavo remembers that the invitation was made directly by Eduardo Gonçalves, founder of the company, when he had gone to visit his father after surgery. Gustavo was 10 years old. It was from there that his life changed. “I was willing and took the invitation seriously”, he says. With so much learning, at the age of 18, he got the document that recognized him as a pharmacist.

At 86 years old, Gustavo continues to work in the health area. The connection it has with the population fuels the worker. He has been working at Drogaria Rio Bonito for 19 years and says he already knows the locals and understands their concerns and difficulties. So, through health, it can help.

At work, he seeks to guide the population in order to relieve the care provided in public health units. This is because, often, the community seeks assistance for simple things, in which it can help them.

Joinville believes it can contribute a lot to the community. “Because public health is precarious, deficient. They do things that are not in keeping with the needs of the population, who are left helpless”, he comments.

So you plan to keep working as long as you can and, if possible, after that too. “In the next reincarnation I want to be a pharmacist again”, he says, laughing.

Trajectory

The passion for the profession remains firm to this day, but despite continuing to work, Gustavo says that he has already retired.

After working and running his own business, Farmácia Rio Bonito, for 36 years, Gustavo decided to sell the establishment in 1989. He retired and went to live in Garuva, but his retired status did not last long.

He recalls that in the 90’s it was mandatory for pharmacies to provide a pharmacist to serve at the counters. “It was a rush to my house to get back to work, so I decided to come back”, he laughs.

Years later, he decided to return to Joinville. In 2002, he was hired as a technical manager at Drogaria Rio Bonito. Since then, Gustavo works serving the community every afternoon.

Writer

But Gustavo lives not only from the dedication to community health. During the period when he is not working, he dedicates his time to admire nature, the Estrada Bonita, help his wife and write.

The natural beauties of the place where he lives, Estrada Bonita, were already inspirations for the sayings of Gustavo, a text he likes to write. While giving an interview, over the phone, to the Joinville Municipality Newspaper, made the proverb: “the green of the forests is the soul of nature”. At the moment, he was looking out the window of his house and that’s what he saw, he says.

In 1967, he wrote his first book, about the stories of the community where he grew up and now lives. Gustavo explains that, in the work, he talks about the beginning of immigration from Rio Bonito, education, health and local community life.

The knowledge of history comes from the connection with the neighborhood. He was previously president of the neighborhood association, served on the board of the Lutheran church, in the gymnastics community, for example. “We had memorable parties,” he recalls. A partygoer, he organized the get-togethers with lots of music. “This brings us closer to the community,” he says.

Besides this one, Gustavo had other books published. In 2018, he started his various editions of proverbs. The first volume had 600 texts. Others came in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Next year’s edition is also already written.

Future

Among his plans for the future is work. Gustavo wants to act in the profession as long as he can. Also, you want to write and admire the natural things in life, like the environment where you live.

In addition, he wants to live a long time, until he is 104 years old, for two reasons. The first, because Oscar Niemeyer, who is a fan and admirer, died at that age. And, also, because when he had an angioplasty, at the age of 74, the doctor said he could live for another 25.

honor

The trajectory of life and dedication to health earned Gustavo a tribute. In June, the title of Meritorious Citizen of Joinville was approved by the City Council.

“I didn’t expect so much, it’s something to be proud of,” he says in surprise. Now, it awaits the ceremony of delivery of the title, which, due to the pandemic, has not yet been delivered.