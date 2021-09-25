Meet the main candidates to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany

The Germans will go to the polls on Sunday to choose the successor to Angela Merkel, who will leave power after 16 years. In an election marked by political fragmentation, one of the only constants was the attempt by the main candidates to project themselves as the real heirs of the chancellor, who, despite being on her way out, continues to have soaring popularity.

If the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU) candidate, Armin Laschet, was expected to be the favorite because he represented the most obvious continuity, this is not what happened. Who fired off as Merkel’s natural successor was the current finance minister and his deputy chancellor, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a coalition partner of the Conservatives. Your advantage in polls is constant but small, and a different result cannot be ruled out.

Among the other candidates, Annalena Baerbock, from the Greens, stands out. The politician, who came to lead the electoral dispute, now admits that its chances are small, but it should play a key role in the formation of a possible coalition government with the Social Democrats.

Olaf Scholz, the social democratic machine

Olaf Scholz waves during the last Social Democratic Party campaign event in the city of Cologne Photo: POOL / via REUTERS/24-9-21

Olaf Scholz, 63, is the favorite in Sunday’s election. Despite being described by Der Spiegel magazine as “the embodiment of boredom in politics”, it gave impetus to a party that, although traditional, a few months ago seemed destined for third place.

Longtime politician, he joined the SPD at the age of 17, linked to the party’s left, but today he is part of the moderate group. His positions at the center even led him to be marginalized by his colleagues, costing him the leadership of the legend in 2019.

He was mayor of Hamburg between 2011 and 2018, when he took over the finance ministry from Wolfgang Schaüble. He broke with the rude and moralistic tone of his predecessor, but kept strict public accounts. That’s until 2020, when he broke austerity to spend hundreds of billions of euros on post-pandemic reconstruction and relief packages. According to him, “doing nothing would be more expensive”.

If critics often point out that the Wirecard payments company imploded while Scholz was in the finance portfolio, in the biggest financial scandal in the country’s recent history, that doesn’t seem to hurt him. Among the promises of the Social Democrat, who was also Minister of Labor between 2007 and 2009, are an increase in the minimum wage and a housing reform.

From gaffe to gaffe, Armin Laschet lags behind

Armin Laschet, CDU candidate, with a giant heart-shaped biscuit that says ‘Chancellor to Germany’, during an event in Munich Photo: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP/24-9-21

Armin Laschet, 60, would be the natural successor of his co-religionist Merkel, with whom he shares moderate and Eurocentric views. This most likely won’t happen, but his supporters say a surprise can’t be ruled out.

If known for his gaffes, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia is also notorious for exceeding expectations. Without being the favorite, he won a fierce dispute for the leadership of the CDU and, later, for the candidacy. It remains, nevertheless, unpopular.

Son of a miner who became a professor, Laschet studied law and worked as a journalist before entering political life. For opponents, he is too impulsive, lacking a firm grip on foreign policy and the owner of vague proposals. Under pressure, he hurled harsh words about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that the episode was the “greatest fiasco” in its history.

A devout Catholic who met his wife in the church choir and a father of three, he is also widely criticized for his response to the pandemic in North Rhine-Westphalia. In 2015, he was one of the most vocal supporters of Merkel’s decision to take in 1 million refugees on German soil.

Annalena Baerbock, the green rookie

Annalena Baerbock, Green candidate, during the final event of her campaign in Duesseldorf Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP/24-9-21

Annalena Baerbock, in April, was regarded as the star of German politics, promising a “fresh start”. Since then, it has been plagued by allegations of plagiarism, inconsistencies in its résumé and relatively minor omissions in its earnings report. The meteoric rise turned into a similarly swift fall.

These are allegations that supporters of the 40-year-old politician say are unfair. Taken as a child in anti-nuclear protests, the co-leader of the Greens accidentally entered politics.

After graduating from college, I wanted to work as a war correspondent, but I also wanted to know more about how politics worked in practice. He ended up running for two internships at the European Parliament, one with the SPD and the other with the Greens, who gave him a position together with MEP Elisabeth Schroedter.

A self-professed feminist and mother of two young children, Baerbock holds a master’s degree from the prestigious London School of Economics and, according to people around her heard by Spiegel, is a sensible, down-to-earth person not much into ideological strands.

His campaign has a clear theme: advancing the environmental agenda and increasing commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement. It advocates even more rights for refugees and lower taxes for the poorest. If elected, something even she herself has signaled unlikely, she will be the Greens’ first chancellor.