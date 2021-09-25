Meet the new family of Suzane Von Richthofen, who killed her parents

Suzane’s presence in the Olberg family, in Angatuba, is not unanimous. Photo: Reproduction

When Suzane von Richthofen sat in the dock in 2006, she said she killed her parents because she was manipulated by Daniel Cravinhos, her ex-boyfriend. “The Cravinhos family thought I was a goose that laid the golden eggs. (…) They wanted to keep all my money. (…) Daniel forced me to do everything I did,” she said in testimony at the Jury Court. She ended up sentenced to almost 40 years in prison. Today, 18 years after the murders of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen, Suzane has become close to another family, the Olbergs. It is the clan of her ex-fiancé, the 41-year-old locksmith Rogério Olberg. The Olbergs hold regular meetings to discuss how Suzane’s presence in the city where they live, Angatuba, can be beneficial. At the last meeting, it was decided that an authorized biography of Suzane will be released and all profits from the work will be shared between the famous prey and the Olberg family.

The decision to publish the book, which was written by a journalist and reviewed by the Olberg family, has already caused a conflict. Public defender Saulo Dutra de Oliveira was the first to object. The lawyer has followed Suzane’s criminal execution since 2014 and told the Olberg family that an autobiography could compromise the sentence’s progression. The family did not agree and Suzane dismissed Saulo. In his place, he recruited lawyer Adriane de Melo Nunes Martorelli in May. Adriana has been a parliamentary advisor, has a postgraduate degree in Human Rights from the University of São Paulo and has also worked at the São Paulo Penitentiary Administration Secretariat, where she met her newest client. The first step of the new defender was to make a new request for the progression of the sentence, filed on May 28th. It’s the sixth time that Suzane tries to win the street definitively. The Public Ministry has already given an unfavorable opinion to the exit. For the prosecutor who follows the execution of Suzane’s sentence, Paulo de Palma, she is not yet ready to reintegrate her freedom and still represents a risk to society due to the brutality of the crime committed. “Suzane committed serious crimes and did not prove, as was her responsibility, the necessary intimate improvement”, wrote De Palma in his opinion.

For the new request, although Suzane’s penalty only expires in 2038, she claims to have already fulfilled more than what is required to progress in the regime. One of the defense’s arguments is that the Cravinhos brothers, who benefited from the penalty progression, are free. The defender also asks that, if the court does not comply with the request to leave, to let her stay out of prison at least during the quarantine imposed by the pandemic. This quarantine would be carried out with the Olbergs. Says the defender: “Suzane will work with cutting and sewing together with her sister-in-law, Josiely Olberg Lopes. This support and reception will serve to support his social reintegration in an open environment, after 18 years of serving his sentence for a crime he regrets and whose consequences are immeasurable in all aspects of his existence”.

But proving the girl’s regret has been a challenge for the coaches. There are reports made based on interviews conducted by social workers, psychologists and Tremembé employees, which point to signs that Suzane regrets what she did. And then there’s the Rorschach test, done by psychologists outside the prison system, which shows the opposite. In the three Rorschach tests applied, the reports attest that there was no regret. In the last exam, carried out in 2018, at the request of the criminal execution judge, Wania Regina, psychologist Maria Cecília de Vilhena Moraes wrote the following about Suzane: “Egocentric and narcissistic, she understands that her needs are central and is basically concerned about her. , with little attention to the needs of others”. In another excerpt, the specialist says: “Empty and impersonal, Suzane fundamentally depends on the external environment to guide her in life”.

Suzane’s presence in the Olberg family, in Angatuba, is not unanimous. Rogério, her ex-fiancé, no longer wants the girl’s presence in his house, according to his relatives. Since October last year he has not visited Suzane in jail and who welcomes her at home is Josiely, Rogério’s sister. For example, Suzane’s idea was to authorize the book telling her story. The family plans also to set up a business with money from an inheritance that Suzane has to receive from her grandmother. In the same criminological exams attached to her latest petition for freedom, she speaks of this project. “Given the financial context, Suzane registers that she has an apartment inherited from her grandmother and expressive resources in a savings account, guaranteeing a means of survival in society”, describes the monitoring report signed by the social worker, Maurício Fernandes Faria.

While Suzane is imprisoned, Josiely got 20 thousand reais in court as moral damages by suing a television station that aired improper images of the site in Angatuba in an attempt to film Suzane. She tried other similar claims but lost. The family also hired lawyers to try to transfer the apartment that Suzane inherited from her paternal grandmother, Margot Gude Hahmann, valued at 1 million reais, to the inmate’s name. However, in the middle of the bureaucratic process, the Olberg family discovered that Suzane has a debt with the INSS of almost 70 thousand reais and that the process of transferring the apartment would only be possible after the payment of this debt.

The origin of the debt is due to the fact that Suzane was able to receive, between 2002 and 2004, a pension for the death of the parents she herself killed. The Public Prosecutor’s Office discovered and called the courts. In 2013, a decision by the STF forced the appeal to be returned with interest and corrections, but Suzane had already spent all the money.

Despite the breakup with Rogério, his sister Josiely wrote in her own hand a letter stating to the Court that she would welcome the former sister-in-law. “I, Josiely Olberg Lopes, resident at Santa Cruz farm, in Angatuba, speak on behalf of my family, Olberg Lopes, that Suzane has a house here, where she will receive all the support and family affection she needs to reintegrate socially when she is in prison. home”. Family members told the story that the invitation was not unanimous and that some thought the prey should go on with her life elsewhere. There is also the fact that, when in Angatuba, Suzane lives with another woman convicted of a heinous crime. Rogério and Josiely’s sister, Luciana, was arrested for having participated, along with her husband, in the rape of two children who are their father’s daughters by another woman. Sentenced to 29 years, Luciana served her sentence in Tremembé and through her Rogério met Suzane.

Sources to whom Suzane confided stated that joining the Olberg family is far from her greatest wish. But, given the lack of family members willing to give him shelter, having a fixed place to return to is his only chance of achieving freedom.