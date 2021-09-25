Meng Wanzhou: United States will allow Huawei Vice President to return to China | International

Huawei Vice President Meng Wanzhou on arrival for an audience in Vancouver. TAE HOON KIM / Reuters

The US Department of Justice reached an agreement with Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder and vice president of the Chinese technology company, who is in the middle of a fight between Washington and Beijing. The American justice will release the Asian executive and allow her to return to her country almost three years after she was detained at the airport in Vancouver, Canada, on charges of having violated the economic sanctions imposed on Iran by the Western power. The businesswoman’s arrest increased tensions between the two powers and damaged relations between Canada and China. This Friday’s gesture, analysts say, aims to reduce friction between the powers just as Washington promotes a new military strategy in the Pacific along with Australia and the United Kingdom and relaunches the Quad partnership with Australia, India and Japan.

The 49-year-old Meng’s release will come in exchange for public recognition of minor offences. Throughout the process, the director found herself innocent of charges of bank and electronic fraud. The daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei, escaped from prison by posting a bail of 10 million Canadian dollars (7.8 million US dollars) 11 days after her arrest. She was awaiting extradition to the United States under house arrest at one of her two mansions in British Columbia. This morning he left his home to go to a room to connect to the hearing in New York, where his case is being conducted.

In August, 1,000 days after his arrest, Chinese authorities issued a statement calling the detention arbitrary and calling the episode a “political incident” aimed at preventing the development of Huawei, the biggest phone maker and second-largest seller, behind the Samsung. The company controls 20% of the world market and, last year, profited 109 billion dollars (545 billion reais), an amount that represents three times more than five years ago. Entry into the US market was hampered by regulatory sanctions for security reasons.

Appearances related to the extradition process began in March 2019 in a Vancouver court. Members of the prosecution and Meng’s legal team presented arguments to the judge to prevent them from being handed over to the Washington court. The central points were aimed at establishing whether the complaints made by the Department of Justice represented a violation of the Canadian penal code. They also intended to test the possible political influences that motivated the case and the violations of Meng’s rights at the time of his arrest. The penultimate hearing took place on August 11th. The decision was expected by the end of October, but will not be necessary after the agreement between the parties. The Canadian Ministry of Justice has the power to suspend the process at any time.

Meng’s arrest brought revenge on Beijing, which considered the detention a political maneuver. Xi Jinping’s regime decided to suspend imports of some agricultural and meat products from Canada for several months. Two citizens of the American country were also arrested, businessman Michael Spavor and retired diplomat Michael Kovrig, accused of espionage by Asian courts in December 2018. Last August, Spavor was sentenced to 11 years in prison while Kovrig awaits his sentence . Sources cited by The Wall Street Journal they believe today’s deal will help the Michaels, as they are called in Canada, return home too.

