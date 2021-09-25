Michael K. Williams, Omar of ‘The Wire’, died of an overdose, medical examiners say | Pop & Art

Michael K. Williams died from an overdose of fentanyl (synthetic opioid), cocaine and heroin, announced this Friday (24) the medical examiners who examined the case in New York.

The actor was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York on September 6th. He was 54 years old.

One of Williams’ most prominent roles was in series “The Wire” as Omar Little.

Lieutenant John Grimpel, a NYPD spokesman, said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a call to the emergency service at 2 pm PT.

“Boardwalk Empire” and “Eyes That Condemn” are among series Williams participated. In the movies, he was part of the cast of “12 Years of Slavery”, “Inherent Vice” and “Gone Baby Gone”.

“It is with deep sadness that the family announces the death of Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams. They ask for privacy as they suffer this insurmountable loss,” the actor’s press office confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Isiah Whitlock Jr., who starred in “The Wire” as Senator Clay Davis, mourned his colleague’s death.

“Shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Michael K. Williams. One of the nicest guys on the planet with a giant heart. Excellent actor, excellent soul. Hope you rest in peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Wendell Pierce, who plays William Bunk Moreland in the same series, wrote a long piece about Williams.

“The depth of my love for this brother can only be matched by the depth of my grief at learning of his loss. An immensely gifted man with the ability to give voice to the human condition by portraying the lives of those whose humanity is rarely elevated until he is sing your truth”.

He shared his secret fears with me and then took on his role with real courage, acting in the face of fear, not in its absence. It took me years to learn what Michael had in abundance.

‘THE WIRE’ brought us together and immortalized Omar & Bunk in that scene on a park bench. But for us, we intended to enjoy that moment together and say something about black men. Our struggle with ourselves, internally and with each other. For me and Mike we had nothing but respect.”

James Gunn, director of ‘The Suicide Squad’, also paid tribute to the actor.