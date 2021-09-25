Michelle Bolsonaro claims that she was vaccinated in the US because she received an offer from an American doctor

BRASILIA – The country’s first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, explained last Friday night, in a note, the reason for having been vaccinated in the United States. Michelle said that, when undergoing the PCR test, which is necessary for the return shipment and which detects whether the person is infected or not by the virus, the American doctor who attended her asked if she would not like to take the opportunity and get vaccinated. In the note, the first lady tries to undo the surprise of having chosen to be immunized outside Brazil and praised the Brazilian health system.

“As she was already thinking about receiving the immunizing agent, she decided to accept. The first lady reiterates her admiration and respect for the Brazilian health system, in particular, for professionals in the area who are tirelessly dedicated to caring for the people’s health” – he informed the note from the Special Secretariat for Social Communication (Secom).

The information that Michelle was vaccinated at the time of the exam differs from the information given by Bolsonaro, in the live on Thursday night. The president said that, before deciding to take the vaccine, the first lady consulted him, as it is not included in the note.

“Look what happened to my wife. He asked me if ‘do I take the vaccine or not?’ He came to talk to me. You know how you are a wife, you know how it is. Do I take it or not? I gave my opinion. I’ll tell you what she did: she got the vaccine. He is of legal age, 39 years old. Took the vaccine. If it is to vaccinate Laura (youngest daughter), 10 years old, we will decide – said the president.

According to the note released by Secom, Michele traveled to New York to accompany Jair Bolsonaro on official agendas and also to fulfill an agenda on rare diseases, a cause that he has joined, in the Brazilian Mission at the United Nations (UN).