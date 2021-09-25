Microsoft’s new folding phone fixes all errors of the original

The launch of Surface Duo last year was a bold move by Microsoft. The concept of a folding dual-screen phone was interesting, but that didn’t really make it any good.

With the new Surface Duo 2, Microsoft arrives with better specifications, which aim to solve all the problems of the first Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo’s design left something to be desired, but there was something elegant about its two ultra-thin displays, separated by an innovative hinge.

But it appears that the original Surface Duo took so long to develop that when it was released, its features and cameras were already out of date at launch.

With Surface Duo 2, Microsoft has finally added the specs its dual-screen phone needs to take off.

The new Surface will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip (greater than the SD 855 of the previous model), 8GB of RAM (from the old one was 6GB) and storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

Microsoft has also added NFC — which should really be a standard feature on all phones today — along with support for 5G connectivity.

The Surface Duo 2 measures just 0.21 inch thick when fully opened, and Microsoft claims it is the thinnest 5G mobile device on the market.

The phone also received a super camera upgrade — finally.

Microsoft has added a new 12 MP selfie camera inside the device and also a module with three rear cameras. One 12MP main camera, one 16MP ultra wide and one 12MP telephoto camera.

This gives the Duo 2 much more photographic capabilities​​compared to the main competitive devices.

Duo 2 looks like a more sophisticated device. Microsoft has softened some of the edges of the original, which makes Duo 2 much more pleasant to hold, open and close.

The phone’s fingerprint sensor has also been incorporated into the lock button. And even though the Duo 2 is about the same overall size as its predecessor, Microsoft has scaled back its bezels and added touchscreens.

The new size is 1344 x 1892 OLED 5.8 inches each, with refresh rates of 90 Hz on both sides.

Also new is the stand box with a magnet to attach the new Surface Pen 2, and a new peek feature that lets you check the time or see notifications by looking at the space where the Duo 2 screens are find, right on the hinge.

Microsoft could easily have ignored this spying feature, not least because the other foldables don’t have anything like it. But this trick makes it easy to control events without having to fully open Duo 2.

Duo 2 still lacks a few things that Microsoft users might have expected — like a wireless charging stand and some sort of official rating for dust and water resistance, for example.

Even with all of the Surface Duo 2’s updated hardware, the fact is that the success of Microsoft’s new dual-screen phone will depend on its software.

Duo 2 is shipping with Android 11 pre-installed, which is a good start. But since the devices tested were still running pre-release beta software, it remains to be seen whether Microsoft was able to address some of the glitches people found in the original.

Among the problems were a general slowness and difficulty in dragging some applications and files from one screen to another, to ghosting that caused elements of some applications to remain on the screen, even after closed.

Companies like Samsung can learn a lot from some of the functions Microsoft has created to move apps across Duo screens. But Duo 2 is Microsoft’s second attempt at making dual-screen devices exceptional, and people will be extremely critical — with good reason, if there are still many errors in the Duo 2 software.

However, it looks like the Duo 2 has the specs necessary to compete adequately with phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and after a year of development, it’s to be expected that the Duo 2 software has taken a big step forward as well.

Surface Duo 2 is now available in pre-order for US$1,500 (about R$7.9 thousand in direct conversion) and sales begin on October 21st.

It is noteworthy that the arrival of the product here in Brazil is unlikely, as Microsoft does not usually bring Surface line devices here.