Midnight Mass | First impressions of the Netflix miniseries

Fans of The Curse of the Hill Residence/Bly Mansion you know the kind of horror that Mike Flanagan does, specifically when it has the ample space of a miniseries, on a platform like the Netflix, notable for the creative freedom it gives its contractors. That is why, Midnight Mass, somehow, not surprising: this is, in many ways, yet another nuanced and meditative horror drama (very well) devised by Flanagan.

Just like in the anthology the curse, the filmmaker plays more with horror concepts, with recurrent images of the genre’s canon, than he actually invests in it. In the first three episodes of Midnight Mass, it conjures up many chilling moments, and even a few genuine scares (the ones we’re used to in horror mainstream), but his interest is more in creating an uncomfortable setting, a tension between the viewer and the narrative, which serves the emotional arc he is drawing with the characters.

Our protagonist here is Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), who returns to the tiny island where he was born after spending time in prison for running over a woman while driving while intoxicated. His arrival coincides with that of Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), which replaces, in circumstances beyond suspicion, the monsignor who ran the local parish for decades. When the new priest proves capable of seemingly miraculous feats, the island’s delicate social fabric begins to unravel.

Flanagan, who directs and writes the entire miniseries, carefully stitches together a story about belief and disbelief, forgiveness and hurt, genuine connections and forged, performed, artificial feelings. Midnight Mass it draws the parallel between the theater of Catholic celebration and the theater of coexistence in a small town, and draws a clear line between those who profess faith to feel superior and those who profess it because they need to cling to something to survive.

In this scenario, if there is an “antagonist” in the miniseries – at least in the beginning – it’s Bev Keane’s great Samantha Sloan, portrayed by the screenplay as a shrewd woman whose narrow-minded morality deftly hides behind convivial platitudes. She is a familiar type, both from other works of fiction that deal with the theme of religion and from real life, and Midnight Mass He approaches her with fear (of the power she wields within the island, especially), but also a sharp good mood.

Sloan and Hamish Linklater, incidentally, make a formidable onscreen duo. As the mysterious Father Paul, the actor in The big bet and legion transforms the aura of sincerity, of the “common man”, which has always involved his performances, into an indispensable weapon for Midnight Mass work. The series demands that we invest in Paul as a man who seeks to help those around him, and Linklater – with his hesitant voice and his existential exasperation that flashes behind his eyes – allows us to do so without hesitation.

The plot twists in these first three chapters aren’t exactly surprising. To the attentive viewer, indeed, they are telegraphed miles away, but Flanagan and his collaborators make sure that the execution matters more than the result. More boldly explicit in its horror visual construction, and more willing to lean on the kitsch than both seasons of the curse, this is a work that is also more engaging. Midnight Mass, at least for anyone who interrogates the series’ questions in his own life, is never less than electrifying, touching, and fascinating to watch.