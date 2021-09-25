Ministry approves booster dose for health professionals | Vaccines

“We have just approved the booster dose for health professionals, preferably with Pfizer, starting six months after full immunization,” Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga wrote in his Twitter profile.

In August, when he announced that the reinforcement would be administered, Queiroga even announced that doctors and other professionals in the area would be among the priority audience. As the forecast was not confirmed, the category demanded inclusion.

The city of São Paulo reports that there has been an increase in the contamination of these workers, especially those who work on the front line of the pandemic and released the list of xepa to health professionals.

Vaccination with a booster dose for the first two publics was released by the federal government as of September 15th.

As well as health professionals, seniors over 70 years old who are completed the vaccination schedule more than six months ago. In the case of people with low immunity (immunosuppressed), it is necessary to have taken the second dose for at least 28 days.

Understand who are the immunosuppressed

People with low immunity are called immunosuppressed or immunocompromised.

This group considers, for example, people with cancer, people living with HIV, transplant recipients and others with a weakened immune system, which makes the patient more susceptible to infections.

Solid organ or bone marrow transplanted persons;

People with HIV and CD4 <350 cells/mm3;

People with active systemic immune-mediated rheumatic diseases and using a dose of prednisone or equivalent > 10 mg/day or receiving pulse therapy with corticosteroids and/or cyclophosphamide;

People using immunosuppressants or with primary immunodeficiencies;

People with hematologic malignancies;

Cancer patients who underwent chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment in the last six months.