Ministry of Economy asks the Environment to make 14 environmental rules more flexible

BRASILIA — A letter sent by the government’s economic area to the Ministry of the Environment, last May 13, caused controversy and generated protests from entities linked to the environmental area. In the document, the Ministry of Economy asks the Ministry to assess the possibility of making 14 rules more flexible, which the private sector has identified as obstacles to the reduction of the Brazil Cost.

Know more: Degradation of six important Brazilian biomes by deforestation and fire contradicts Bolsonaro’s UN speech

The list includes requests such as the automatic granting of an environmental license if there is a delay in the analysis; the repeal of rules that hinder the deforestation of the Atlantic Forest; the extinction of the National Environment Council; and the reduction of requirements for the manufacture of pesticides for export.

The claims were sent to Ibama last Tuesday. The deadline requested for the completion of the analyzes would be until the next 30th, as reported by the G1.

In a note named, entities linked to the environment reacted last Thursday, calling the measures an “anti-environmental package”. They stated that the list sent to the MMA denotes “ignorance and disregard” in relation to the legislation in force.

Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, said that the orders will lead Brazil to “digging deeper into the well”. Malu Ribeiro, director of SOS Mata Atlântica said that the measures propose an “ecocide to Brazil”.

Agribusiness: Advancement of soy over pastures threatens the Gaucho pampa

In a statement, the Special Secretariat for Productivity and Competitiveness (Sepec) of the Ministry of Economy denied that it had requested changes to the environmental rules and clarified that it had only forwarded the proposals to the competent bodies, so that they could be examined.

Sepec highlighted that, “within its competences and within the scope of the Brazil Cost Reduction project, it maintains an intense and continuous dialogue with the productive sector, to identify the main points that hinder business in the country”. And he emphasized that he always seeks sustainable development, which generates employment and income for Brazilians.

We have been working intensively with the Ministry of the Environment to advance in initiatives that boost growth through our differentials as the greatest green power on the planet, such as: sustainable development projects in the Amazon region, use of clean energy, financing of environmentally responsible projects and decarbonization actions that are already part of the Brazilian productive sector”, highlighted the Secretariat.

“We reinforce that we maintain a democratic communication channel to receive proposals from representatives of the productive sector. Even if some of them are sensitive, they need to be sent to Organs competent bodies for analysis, and it is not up to SEPEC to discard them in advance”.