Ministry of Health approves booster dose for health professionals

The Ministry of Health approved, this Friday (24/9), the administration of the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in health professionals. For this group, the indication is that the inoculated formula is preferably from Pfizer. The extra application must take place from six months after the immunization cycle is completed.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on social networks. Look:

We have just approved the booster dose for healthcare professionals, preferably with Pfizer, starting six months after full immunization. This is already the biggest vaccination campaign in the history of Brazil. 🇧🇷💉Brazil united by a #Vaccinated Homeland — Marcelo Queiroga (@mqueiroga2) September 24, 2021

In August, the federal folder announced reinforcement in the immunization against Covid-19 for seniors over 70 years and immunosuppressed.

The extra application includes immunosuppressed people who took the second dose or single dose for at least 28 days.

For seniors over 70 years, the recommendation is that the vaccination cycle has been completed six months ago.

According to the guidance of the Ministry of Health, the reinforcement applies to anyone who took any drug used in the campaign against Covid-19.

According to data from the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against the new coronavirus, in a campaign aimed at the elderly, has already started in 60% of Brazilian cities.