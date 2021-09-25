‘Miracle house’ survives amid sea of ​​mud in La Palma

The house that survived the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has become an icon of tragedy. The property, which belongs to a Danish retired couple, became known as “Casa Milagro” (Miracle House) after remaining intact in the middle of a river of lava.

According to a publication by El Mundo, Ada Monnikendam was astonished when she recognized the house, built by her and her husband, in one of the most striking images of the eruption that took place on the island of La Palma.

In the photograph, it is possible to see the small house intact in the middle of the terrain devastated by the volcano’s incandescent lava.

Recognizing the building, Ada called the owners of the property. Inge and Rainer Cocq are a retired Danish couple who haven’t visited their island home since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We all started crying madly when I told them their beloved home was intact.” According to Ada, the couple said they were relieved to learn that the house was still intact. “They told me, ‘Although we can’t go now, we’re relieved that she’s still standing. Let’s enjoy this in a while… or let’s leave it to our three kids.”’

‘Miracle House’ is a refuge for retired couples

For 30 years, the couple Inge and Rainer traveled to La Palma looking for sun, nature and tranquility. There they met Ada, who runs a house building company with her husband and brother-in-law. They were responsible for designing and building the Miracle House, which is one of the only intact buildings in the El Paraíso region.

More than half of the local buildings were consumed by lava and ash from the volcano, which, oddly enough, was one of the things that most attracted Inge and Rainer to the island of La Palma.

According to Ada, the couple traveled to La Palma several times a year, until the beginning of the pandemic and had several friends there. “They have great friends in El Paraíso who have lost absolutely everything. They are devastated and frustrated at being so far away. They don’t want to talk to anyone because they don’t stop crying”.

The photograph that went viral on the networks was taken by Alfonso Escalero, coordinator of the production company I Love The World. He met Ada and she can thank him for the image. “You can’t imagine how Alfonso made me happy with this image. Though it’s also sad to know that the house is there alone with no one to look after it. So many people lost so much…”.