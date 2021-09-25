MMA star Jon Jones is arrested once again in the US

The fighter Jon Jones was arrested this Friday (24), in Las Vegas, hours after receiving a tribute from the UFC. He is charged with domestic violence, personal injury and vehicle violations. It’s not the first time the MMA fighter has had a problem with the police in the United States.

According to information on the website of ESPN, the metropolitan police of Las Vegas arrested the fighter at 5:45 am in a hotel in one of the regions that concentrates many casinos in the city. He is in custody at Clark County Detention Center and will be held for 12 hours. A bond of US$ 8,000 (approximately R$ 42,000) was established, which must be paid for him to be released.







Photo of Jon Jones being filed Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

There are still no more details on the charges. Hours earlier, Jon Jones had participated in a UFC Hall of Fame ceremony and his fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 on September 21, 2013 was included among the “Historical Fights”. He attended the event with his fiancee, Jessie Moses, and the couple’s three daughters.

At 34, Jon Jones has yet another problem with the police. If his career is quite successful in the octagon, outside it is full of controversies. In 2012, he was in a car accident in New York and was arrested because he was drunk driving.

Three years later, he broke a traffic light that was closed and crashed into a pregnant woman’s vehicle. According to Albuquerque police, he fled on foot without providing help. To make matters worse, forensics found marijuana inside Jon Jones’s car. As early as 2019 he was accused of molesting a dancer at a nightclub.