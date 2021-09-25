“Mockery with the club fan”

Flamengo’s former midfielder has been frequently selected by SporTV for Glorioso’s games, which has taken the Alvinegra nation out of his mind. Criticism once again rained down on the Serbian social media

Last Thursday (23), the undefeated streak of seven games for the Botafogo came to an end. In poor performance, Enderson Moreira’s team ended up defeated by CSA, in Maceió, by 2-0 in a game valid for the 25th round of Serie B. The result did not change Alvinegro’s position in the table – the team continues in 3rd with 44 points , to five of the leader Coritiba.

The Botafogo fans had a night to forget the mistakes followed by the defensive system. Goalkeeper Diego Loureiro, to begin with, failed in the origin of the play of the first CSA goal when he left playing wrong, a fact that destabilized the team. The defense duo, formed by Kanu and Gilvan, also had a super unhappy journey in King Pelé.

The two failed to play the second goal of the CSA and Kanu took a third yellow card in a silly foul, when he put his hand in the opponent’s face. Result: Botafogo embezzles on Sunday (26) against Sampaio Corrêa. In attack, Rafael Navarro was boxed among the defenders of the team from Alagoas and offered little danger to the opponent.

But they’re amazing: most of the Botafogo fans lost patience for good, not with an athlete on the field in particular, but with the presence of Petkovic in yet another broadcast on SporTV. The rival Flamengo’s idol was again selected to comment on the match at Fogão and did not please the Alvinegra audience at all.

There were several comments from fans and even Glorioso sectorists who believe that SporTV needs to change the scale of the club’s games in this Series B.