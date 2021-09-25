Model will have a million dollar compensation for poorly done cutting in salon – International

(photo: PxHere)

An Indian court ordered a beauty salon to pay around US$271,000 (about R$1.5 million reais, on Friday’s exchange) in compensation to a model for a botched haircut that she said , caused him a “severe depression”.

Aashna Roy went to a salon at a luxury hotel in New Delhi in 2018 and asked the staff for a classic four-inch haircut, according to the city court’s ruling.

“To the surprise of the plaintiff (Aashna Roy), however, the hairdresser cut her hair, leaving only 10 cm, which barely reached her shoulders,” the text adds.

The court concluded that because Roy had made a career as a model posing for hair care ads, this cut caused her “serious depression and trauma.”

“There is no doubt that women are very careful with their hair,” adds the decision.

“They spend considerable sums to keep them in good condition. They are also emotionally attached to their hair,” says the ruling.

“She lost contracts and suffered a huge loss that completely changed her lifestyle and ended her dream of becoming a supermodel,” she added.

The court ordered the hall to pay 20 million rupees (US$271,000) within eight weeks after the sentence was announced. The accused party can still appeal the decision.