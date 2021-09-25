Mogi das Cruzes opens an appointment for the 2nd early dose of the Pfizer vaccine

The Municipal Health Department of Mogi das Cruzes opens, at 4 pm this Friday (24), an online schedule for the application of the 2nd advance dose of the Pfizer vaccine, against Covid-19. As determined by the Government of SP, the interval for applying the second dose of the immunizing agent was reduced from 12 to 8 weeks.

The appointment is valid, therefore, for those who took the first dose of Pfizer until August 2nd and also for those who took the first dose of Astrazeneca until July 5th.

The interchangeability of vaccines is provided for in a Technical Note of the Secretariat of the State of São Paulo, which recommends, on an emergency and exceptional basis, the alternative use of Pfizer as a second dose for people who have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and who are already in delay in completing your vaccination schedule.

“This change in immunization agents is safe, effective, necessary and technically supported by the State Immunization Plan, to complete the vaccination cycle of these groups”, reinforced the coordinator of the Technical Board of Health at Condemat, Adriana Martins.

Scheduling for vaccination in Mogi das Cruzes must be done through Clique Vacina. On the day of application of the dose, it is necessary to go to the scheduled place with a CPF, a document with a photo and proof of the first dose.

D-Day of the second dose

Mogi das Cruzes promotes this Saturday (25), from 9 am to 3 pm, a special recap action for the application of the second dose against Covid-19 in absentees.

According to the municipal administration, people who have been vaccinated with a first dose of Coronavac/Butantan/Sinovac for more than 28 days will be attended to, without the need for scheduling, (they will receive D2 with Coronavac); vaccinated with the 1st dose of Pfizer more than 12 weeks ago (they will receive D2 with Pfizer); and vaccinated with the 1st dose of AstraZeneca more than 12 weeks ago.

The action will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, at Pró-Hiper, in Mogilar; at the Álvaro de Campos Carneiro Municipal School, in Nova Jundiapeba; and in 11 health units: Vila Nova Aparecida; Mining; Vila da Prata; New Jundiapeba; Saint Teresa; Big Bridge; Braz Vats; Sabaúna; Botujuru; Vila Natal; and Biritiba Ussu. Check the addresses below: