Musk blames SpaceX and Tesla for separation from Grimes after three years of relationship – 24/09/2021

Elon Musk and Grimes are no longer 100% together. After three years of relationship, the founder of SpaceX has confirmed that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated” — without explaining exactly whether they intend to get back together one day.

Musk gave the statement to Page Six and said they both remain “on good terms”, much in the way of the one-year-old baby named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We’re ‘semi-separated’ but we still love each other, see each other often and get along really well,” Musk said.

“It’s mainly because my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be in Texas or traveling abroad. Her work is in Los Angeles,” added Musk of the strain on the relationship. The billionaire assured the site that Grimes was at his side — and son X in a nearby room.

The couple were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month when Grimes walked the red carpet alone. Musk also attended the event, but only joined her inside.

father of six

Musk was previously married to writer Justine Wilson, with whom he has five other teenage children: 17-year-old twins Griffin and Xavier, and 15-year-old triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

He was also married — twice more — to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. The couple officially reunited for the first time in 2010, but divorced in 2012. They reconciled a year later and remarried in 2013. However, the second divorce came in 2016.

Musk, the SpaceX billionaire, also dated Amber Heard for a year, from 2017 to 2018, after her troubled marriage to actor Johnny Depp.