Nanda Costa displays twins’ belly and gets wife’s declaration

Actress Nanda Costa and wife Lan Lanh are expecting their first daughters together

The actress Nanda Costa and his wife, the musician lan lahn, are in the final stretch of pregnancy. Married since June 2019, they are expecting two girls. So far, moms haven’t told you what the babies will be called.

Recently, the actress announced that she has entered her eighth month of pregnancy. She and her wife became pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF) using a national semen bank.

This Friday (24), Nanda Costa turned 35 years old. To celebrate his wife’s birthday, Lan made a beautiful declaration to his beloved. She shared the lyrics of a song the two wrote together.

In one of the excerpts, the song says: “it will arrive in her arms, it will rest in my arms. I am your mother too. Don’t be afraid, we are strong. You have two mothers, you are lucky. Come see life in a new field, live the dream, our desire”.

On social networks, the musician also published an unpublished photo of the couple. The click made in Paraty, Rio de Janeiro, shows the mothers hugging in front of a coconut tree. Nanda took the opportunity to leave the twins’ belly outside, when it was time to be photographed.

It didn’t take long for many fans to start congratulating the famous mom. “What a beautiful statement! How much love. Blessings for four. All the love in the world to you,” wrote an internet user. Another said: “congratulations, may your life be made of lots of light”.

A follower praised: “the most beautiful moms in the world. Looking forward to here, see!”. Another noted: “it’s almost time, how beautiful”. And still another said: “they are the most beautiful link”.

the own Nanda Costa he made a point of responding to his wife’s publication. “Remember when I was 27 and I said you were the love of my life?! It’s the fruit… I love you,” wrote the actress.

