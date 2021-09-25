Navas consolidates at PSG with ‘support’ from Messi and Neymar and Donnarumma is already on Juventus’ radar

It was expected, but it may have happened too quickly. According to information revealed by the newspaper Corriere della Sera, Gianluigi Donnarumma is dissatisfied with his reserve on the team. Paris Saint-Germain. After arriving in France with the status of best player in the last edition of the european cup, the Italian played in just two of the nine games the Parisians played earlier this season.

The dispute with Keylor Navas is the great obstacle for the Azzurra holder to also own the position at PSG. Featured at the French club in recent years, the Costa Rican has the support of the group of South Americans, according to Corriere della Sera.

The support of big names in the squad like Messi, Di Maria, Paredes, Marquinhos and Neymar has been another barrier that has been weighing on Donnarumma’s few opportunities in the starting lineup, based on information from the Italian newspaper.

After the controversy over Messi’s replacement in the match against Lyon, when the ace left the lawn with a look of dissatisfaction, Mauricio Pochettino has avoided themes that make the dressing room unstable. The title dispute between the goalkeepers fits into this scenario.

Also citing the report published by Corriere della Sera, Donnarumma is unhappy with the reservation in Paris, mainly because he arrived at the club in a moment of prominence and glory with the European Cup title.

With a contract until 2026, the Italian may even leave PSG in search of more minutes on the field.

And that has left the youth in a state of alert, especially with the turbulent start of season of the Polish Szczesny. Although treating a possible transfer to Turin as speculation, the Corriere della Sera reports that the board of Vecchia Signora closely follows Donnarumma’s moment thinking about the next European window.

Paris Saint-Germain is the isolated leader of the French Championship, with 100% use after seven rounds. The Parisian giant returns to the field this Saturday (25), at the Parc des Princes, against the Montpellier.