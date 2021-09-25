NBA denies exception, Andrew Wiggins won’t be able to play at home for Warriors until vaccinated | nba

The NBA rejected Andrew Wiggins’ exception request not to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The Golden State Warriors player claimed religious reasons for not being immunized against the new coronavirus and, given the denial, will not be able to play in games at home.

1 of 2 Andrew Wiggins said he would only get vaccinated by force — Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Andrew Wiggins said he would only get vaccinated by force — Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Unvaccinated players will be able to compete in the NBA season, but will need to be tested daily in practice, on travel days, and at least once (possibly more) on game days.

New York Knicks, New York Nets and Warriors, however, face tougher rules due to local legislation – which will not apply to visiting teams. The Knicks reported that they had immunized 100% of the team, but the Nets general manager revealed that there is resistance in the franchise.

Wiggins is barred from playing in the Warriors games as home team due to legislation in effect in San Francisco that requires anyone over 12 attending large indoor events to present proof of vaccinations.

The franchise’s first regular season home game will be on October 21st. Wiggins is currently doing physical work alone at the Chase Center, and if he doesn’t get vaccinated within 20 days until these activities he will be prevented from doing so.

2 of 2 Andrew Wiggins trying for the basket last season, averaging 18.6 points per game — Photo: Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images Andrew Wiggins trying for the basket last season, in which he averaged 18.6 points per game — Photo: Cato Cataldo/NBAE via Getty Images

Wiggins averaged 18.6 points and 4.9 rebounds last season and is considered an important part of the squad. The hope of the Warriors’ exhaustion, according to the NBC network, is that any financial sanctions will make the athlete change his mind. The franchise can fine you more than $350,000 (more than R$1.8 million at current prices) per game as a lost homemaker. He can appeal, but the process would extend from six months to a year.

In an interview given in March, Wiggins made it clear that he would only be immunized against Covid-19 if he had to.