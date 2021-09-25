NBA: Reporter interviews Jazz player without recognizing him and video goes viral | nba

Hayley Crombleholme, a reporter for the KUTV channel, went to a mall in Salt Lake City, USA, to interview Utah Jazz fans about their expectations for the team’s year. She ended up meeting Jordan Clarkson on the spot, voted best 6th man of last season in the NBA and one of the stars of the team, very lucky right? It would be, if the journalist had recognized him.

Crombleholme admitted the faux pas to his Twitter account as the video went viral. The reporter interviewed Clarkson and even asked him to spell the name to be credited correctly, but not even that clue was enough for her or her cameraman to recognize. Check out some of the excerpts:

“Reporter: Do you go to many team games?

Jordan Clarkson: Yes, in many”

“Reporter: Can you spell your name?

Jordan Clarkson: Spell it out? Jordan Clarkson, Jordan Clarkson”

The player himself joked about the situation on Twitter, showing that he took the gaffe in sport:

“Haha, let’s go Jazz! Looking forward to starting the season,” wrote the player.

This isn’t the first time an NBA player interview in which the reporter hasn’t been recognized has gone viral. In 2017, Klay Thompson was stopped on the streets of New York by a team reporting on a scaffolding accident in the city.

The journalist didn’t recognize him at the time of the interview, which fortunately wasn’t live and in the issue the Warriors winger was correctly credited: