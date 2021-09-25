Nego do Borel is accused of forcing sex with Dayane; fans ask for expulsion

This Saturday morning (25/9), the subject “Rape na Record” was among the most commented on Twitter. According to accusations of fans of A Fazenda 13, singer Nego do Borel, a participant in the program, would have tried to have forced sex with another participant, model Dayane.

Videos circulating on social networks show the moment when Dayane Mello supposedly tells Nego do Borel to stop, however, the singer would have continued to insist on having a sexual relationship with the girl. The theme generated anger among fans of the Record TV show.

⚠️ Trigger alert: Apparently Dayane told Nego minutes ago: “It’s just that I have a daughter.” RAPE ON THE FARM | RAPE ON RECORD pic.twitter.com/nrbvX0OLiv — Espiadinha (@CanalEspiadinha) September 25, 2021

⚠️ Trigger alert: We managed to record another video in which Dayane feels uncomfortable with Nego do Borel: “Stop with that mouth! Stop that mouth!” pic.twitter.com/Waz8vh1gfM — Espiadinha (@CanalEspiadinha) September 25, 2021

Fans of A Fazenda 13 expressed revolt on social networks and accused the station of trying to overturn the tag – however, the subject remained among the most talked about in the country. Neither Record TV nor Nego do Borel’s team spoke.

understand the case

In the room at the headquarters of A Fazenda 13, during the night of this Saturday (25/9), Dayane Mello, visibly drunk, went to bed and Nego do Borel was in bed. Singer Mc Gui asked if the model really wanted to stay there, and then Tati Quebra Barraco and Solange Gomes told the worker not to try anything, as the model was under the influence of alcohol.

They can keep trying to shut us up because it will be in vain and we will be here for Justice Mark journalists from other broadcasters so that the case can spread RAPE ON RECORD pic.twitter.com/IB1TsfWE4m — Bubs🎃🍷 (@bublansk) September 25, 2021

The pedestrians even instructed Nego do Borel to leave the bed. Mc Gui said he should leave, because, with the drunk girl, he would be accused. The singer, however, remained in place.

Erasmo Viana said he didn’t see a problem, after all, the two were “single” and accused his colleagues of “set fire to the situation”.