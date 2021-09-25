Nego do Borel is accused of raping a model in A Fazenda

Viewers of “A Fazenda 13” accuse singer Nego do Borel of forcing relationships with model Dayane Mello after the last house party this Friday, 24. Videos that show the moment the model, visibly drunk, reportedly circulated on social networks asked the singer to stop. The two were under the duvet and, in some moments, it is possible to see the singer grabbing the girl.

The theme generated anger among viewers who raised tags and placed “Rape on Record” among the most commented on Twitter. Viewers point out that Dayane had been drinking heavily at the party and was out of shape as the pedestrians prepared for bed.

Dayane appears in some videos unable to speak and was helped by others to put on her pajamas. She lay down on the same bed as Nego do Borel, but the other participants were worried. Rico Melquiades tried to get the model out of bed and caught the attention of the singer who would be rubbing her private parts on Dayane, according to the influencer.

MC Gui, Solange Gomes and Tati Quebra Barraco also asked Nego not to act without a model being aware to “not give a problem”. They insisted that Dayane be taken out of bed and MC Bill asked Dayane to speak if he wanted to move to a separate bed. “Get her out of there. She’s totally drunk,” Solange said.

See current video:

before the event mc gui, solange and rico tried to do something (they were drunk too) and dayane couldn’t answer RAPE ON THE FARM pic.twitter.com/ir4dQdWJp6 — Isabella (@dixievcr) September 25, 2021

With the lights already turned off, Dayane comments softly for the singer to stop. “Stop that, I have a daughter,” she would have said, according to netizens. This Saturday morning, Dayane even commented that he noticed a bruise, but said he didn’t remember anything. “I don’t know what happened but I’m in immense pain, there’s a bruise here”, he said.

Video of Dayane whispering “stop it” while lying with Nego do Borel under the comforter. #The farm pic.twitter.com/5fBoxTEQCf — THE FAZENDA13 (@afazenda13real) September 25, 2021

dayane pro nego do borel: “I have a daughter, stop it” people it hurt me so much RAPE ON THE FARM

RAPE ON RECORD pic.twitter.com/ADf4c07cRc — vitin (@vitorcoments) September 25, 2021

The Record TV station commented on the case after the repercussion on the networks. “In view of the events of this last night in the reality show A Fazenda, involving Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello, the facts are being duly investigated by a multidisciplinary team,” he said by the networks. It is expected that there will be another live announcement.

Record TV informs that, given the events of this last night in the reality show A Fazenda, involving Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello, the facts are being duly investigated by a multidisciplinary team and we will comment on tonight’s program. — The Farm (@afazendarecord) September 25, 2021

The model’s page also commented on the case and said it was “unacceptable”. “Dayane completely unconscious and without any faculty of his actions. Nothing justifies! The appropriate measures will be taken with images, videos, speeches and actions of everything we saw as soon as we manage to get in touch with those responsible”, punctuated the profile administrators.

This is unacceptable! Dayane completely unconscious and without any faculty of his actions. Nothing justifies it! The necessary measures will be taken with images, videos, speeches and actions of everything we have seen as soon as we manage to get in touch with those responsible. — Dayane Mello (@daymelloreal) September 25, 2021

