Nevermind baby wants image removal on relaunch

The baby in the pool from the album nevermind, of Nirvana, spencer elden, has a new request for the musical ensemble. This time around, Elden is calling for the iconic image to be removed from the re-release in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary, slated for November 2021 [via Consequence].

Currently, Elden is suing the band and asset managers from Kurt Cobain for underage sexual exploitation.

Pre-orders for the deluxe edition of the album, available on the band’s official website, contain the uncensored image of the baby in the pool. According to TMZ reports that Elden’s lawyer, mabie mabie, is demanding that the Universal Music compose the image of Elden’s penis from the re-release cover so that the label “end child exploitation and violation of privacy“.

In the original petition, the baby on the cover claimed that he was not old enough to consent to the use of the image — at the time, he was only 4 months old — and that his legal guardians did not either. Besides, for him, the cover is child pornography.

Elden claims that the band had promised to cover the baby’s genitalia and, by not doing so, caused him lifelong damage. Therefore, he asks each of the members to pay him an indemnity of at least US$ 150,000.

