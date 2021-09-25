New Citroën C3 to be among compact SUVs in Brazil

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

The growing demand for SUVs has driven sales and market share advancement. Even when it’s just a hatch with the typical external “decor” (including nondefective roof bars) and high ride height, manufacturers prefer to frame it as an SUV.

There was, however, a different position on the part of Citroën, when showing by videoconference the new C3. The model exhibits typical SUV styling, including an interesting and unusual visual effect (wide and concave creases) at the top of the four fenders, which gives the impression of being even taller. The French brand, however, preferred to pre-present it as a compact hatch (segment B).

There is a reason, obviously undisclosed. Everything indicates that this is a market positioning by Stellantis to smooth the internal “competition”. In the films developed so far from Pulse, the term “SUV Fiat” appears. The launch of this model is scheduled for next November. The new C3, with more SUV appearance than the C4 Cactus, will only arrive in March 2022.

Although presented in full body, including the interior, no dimension and motorization of the new “hatch” was anticipated by Citroën. But as the model will also be manufactured in India, it is already known that the car has a wheelbase of 2.54 m and a length of 3.99 m. The C3 hatch stopped being manufactured here in July of last year and sold until the beginning of this year, but it was much smaller inside (2.46 wheelbases) and a little smaller on the outside (3.94 m). The engine will be the same known 1.6 L, 118 hp (E)/115 hp (G), but will offer, until a year later, the 1 liter turbo flex that will debut at the Pulse.

In addition to being spacious inside, it offers a 10.1 inch multimedia screen. and, beside it, a handy dashboard bracket for attaching the cell phone. Connection can be done wirelessly, but charging cannot. There are two small hooks in the center of the panel where the wire can be fixed so it doesn’t come loose. Simple and effective solution.

The project named C-Cubed includes two other releases, in 2023 and 2024, all produced in Porto Real (RJ). The expectation is for a sedan and another SUV, larger, probably of dimensions between Renegade and T-Cross.

