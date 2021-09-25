New FGTS withdrawal modality is released to workers in 2021

Through the withdrawal-anniversary, it is possible that workers with linked accounts can redeem from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) annually. The resource is available according to the citizen’s birthday month, as the name suggests.

In this sense, the employee can withdraw part of the balance present in the fund, from the first business day of the month of birthday until the second subsequent month. That is, the person who joined the modality has up to 3 months to redeem the money, if this period is exceeded, the amount returns to an account linked to the FGTS.

For a better understanding, if the interested party was born in July, he will have this month until the last working day of September to carry out the redemption. It is worth noting that the modality is optional, so it is necessary to request membership on the birthday withdrawal.

Once the period for withdrawal of the modality is understood, those who were born from July to December, will be able to carry out the redemption this year, according to the calendar of this round of loot-birthday. Check out:

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Employees interested in joining the modality can apply for membership until the last working day of the month in which they celebrate their birthday. This can be done through the following channels:

FGTS app (available for Android and IOS)

Caixa Econômica Federal website

Caixa’s Internet Banking;

In person at bank branches.

Important! When opting for withdrawal-birthday, the worker loses the right to withdraw-withdrawal from the FGTS in an eventual dismissal without just cause, leaving only a 40% fine. If you have already chosen the category, you will need to wait 24 months (2 years) from the date of joining the withdrawal-birthday to return to the more traditional model.

Value of withdrawal-birthday

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that withdrawal from the withdrawal-birthday is partial so that the amount that can be withdrawn will depend on the fund’s balance. In this sense, the smaller the value, the higher the percentage that can be withdrawn. In addition, a surcharge ranging from 5% to 50% is also applied. Check out how this works: