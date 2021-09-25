New FGTS withdrawal modality is released to workers in 2021

Through the withdrawal-anniversary, it is possible that workers with linked accounts can redeem from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) annually. The resource is available according to the citizen’s birthday month, as the name suggests.
In this sense, the employee can withdraw part of the balance present in the fund, from the first business day of the month of birthday until the second subsequent month. That is, the person who joined the modality has up to 3 months to redeem the money, if this period is exceeded, the amount returns to an account linked to the FGTS.
For a better understanding, if the interested party was born in July, he will have this month until the last working day of September to carry out the redemption. It is worth noting that the modality is optional, so it is necessary to request membership on the birthday withdrawal.
Once the period for withdrawal of the modality is understood, those who were born from July to December, will be able to carry out the redemption this year, according to the calendar of this round of loot-birthday. Check out:
|anniversary month
|Start of service
|end of serve
|January
|January 4, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|February
|February 1, 2021
|April 30, 2021
|March
|March 1, 2021
|May 31, 2021
|April
|April 1, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|May
|May 3, 2021
|July 30, 2021
|June
|June 1, 2021
|August 31, 2021
|July
|July 1, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|August
|August 2, 2021
|October 29, 2021
|September
|September 1, 2021
|November 30, 2021
|October
|October 1, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|November
|November 1, 2021
|January 31, 2022
|December
|December 1, 2021
|February 28, 2022
How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?
Employees interested in joining the modality can apply for membership until the last working day of the month in which they celebrate their birthday. This can be done through the following channels:
- FGTS app (available for Android and IOS)
- Caixa Econômica Federal website
- Caixa’s Internet Banking;
- In person at bank branches.
Important! When opting for withdrawal-birthday, the worker loses the right to withdraw-withdrawal from the FGTS in an eventual dismissal without just cause, leaving only a 40% fine. If you have already chosen the category, you will need to wait 24 months (2 years) from the date of joining the withdrawal-birthday to return to the more traditional model.
Value of withdrawal-birthday
Finally, it is worth emphasizing that withdrawal from the withdrawal-birthday is partial so that the amount that can be withdrawn will depend on the fund’s balance. In this sense, the smaller the value, the higher the percentage that can be withdrawn. In addition, a surcharge ranging from 5% to 50% is also applied. Check out how this works:
|Balance present in the fund
|withdrawal percentage
|additional installment
|Up to BRL 500.00
|50%
|_
|From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00
|40%
|BRL 50
|From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00
|30%
|BRL 150
|BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00
|20%
|BRL 650
|BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00
|15%
|R$1,150
|BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00
|10%
|BRL 1,900
|Above 20,000.01
|5%
|BRL 2,900