New FGTS withdrawal modality is released to workers in 2021

by

Through the withdrawal-anniversary, it is possible that workers with linked accounts can redeem from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) annually. The resource is available according to the citizen’s birthday month, as the name suggests.

In this sense, the employee can withdraw part of the balance present in the fund, from the first business day of the month of birthday until the second subsequent month. That is, the person who joined the modality has up to 3 months to redeem the money, if this period is exceeded, the amount returns to an account linked to the FGTS.

For a better understanding, if the interested party was born in July, he will have this month until the last working day of September to carry out the redemption. It is worth noting that the modality is optional, so it is necessary to request membership on the birthday withdrawal.

Once the period for withdrawal of the modality is understood, those who were born from July to December, will be able to carry out the redemption this year, according to the calendar of this round of loot-birthday. Check out:

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

How to request the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

Employees interested in joining the modality can apply for membership until the last working day of the month in which they celebrate their birthday. This can be done through the following channels:

  • FGTS app (available for Android and IOS)
  • Caixa Econômica Federal website
  • Caixa’s Internet Banking;
  • In person at bank branches.

Important! When opting for withdrawal-birthday, the worker loses the right to withdraw-withdrawal from the FGTS in an eventual dismissal without just cause, leaving only a 40% fine. If you have already chosen the category, you will need to wait 24 months (2 years) from the date of joining the withdrawal-birthday to return to the more traditional model.

Value of withdrawal-birthday

Finally, it is worth emphasizing that withdrawal from the withdrawal-birthday is partial so that the amount that can be withdrawn will depend on the fund’s balance. In this sense, the smaller the value, the higher the percentage that can be withdrawn. In addition, a surcharge ranging from 5% to 50% is also applied. Check out how this works:

Balance present in the fund withdrawal percentageadditional installment
Up to BRL 500.0050%_
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.0040%BRL 50
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.0030%BRL 150
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020%BRL 650
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015%R$1,150
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010%BRL 1,900
Above 20,000.015%BRL 2,900