New grain crop: farmers start planting

After facing a bad year, in which it was necessary to import corn, cereal production in the 2021/2022 harvest should be higher, with 115.9 million tons — 27.2 million tons in the summer harvest (the one that starts now and until mid-February), 87.3 million tonnes in the winter harvest, which runs from April to August, and another 1.5 million tonnes in the third harvest, which in the northern region is between September and December .

Conab estimated that the area planted with the crop will increase by 3% in relation to the area planted in the past harvest, reaching 20.6 million hectares.

Until this week, corn planting was already in 21.8% of the area estimated by Conab, of 4.385 hectares in the South region — 52.4% in Rio Grande do Sul, 20.6% in Santa Catarina and 24.4 % in Paraná.

“The moment is encouraging,” said the executive president of Abramilho (Brazilian Association of Corn Producers), Cesário Ramalho. He bets on greater production because there is a high internal demand to support the meat industry, and international prices are still high, at around R$93 per bag.

Last year, the biggest problem was climate. Now, we have a lack of rain at the beginning of the harvest, but forecasts point to a better year. The producer has favorable conditions for planting.

Cesário Ramalho, president of Abramilho

In the 2020/2021 harvest, climate change hit corn crops in full: in the summer harvest, the drought in the South region caused losses of six million tons and, in the winter harvest, the loss (which is still being accounted for, as the harvest ended in early September), it must be 25 million tons.