Nike ends down 6.3% on Nasdaq after reporting problems in the supply chain and impacts SBF’s action on B3

SAO PAULO – The results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended August 31) released by Nike and the company’s subsequent statements did not please investors – and already impact the actions of a company traded on B3.

Nike shares traded on Nasdaq closed the session this Friday (24) down 6.33%, to $ 149.48. This is because, despite revenue growth and margin expansion, the result was below expectations. At B3, the shares of Grupo SBF (SBFG3), owner of Nike’s commercial operation in Brazil, were down 5.61%, at R$31.78, in addition to peers in the sector.

Measures to restrict the movement of people, in addition to logistical problems in Asia, harmed the result, pointed out the American company. Nike reported net income of $1.8 billion, or $1.16 per share, up 23 percent when compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which was within expectations.

Net income, in turn, was US$ 12.2 billion, an increase of 16% compared to the same period last year and 12% considering the constant currency. However, as Levante Ideias de Investimentos highlights, the market consensus pointed to a slightly higher net income, of approximately R$ 12.5 billion.

The company had a 12% increase in costs in the period, which resulted in a 20% growth in gross profit. As a result, an expansion in the gross margin of 1.7 percentage points was observed. Operating expenses grew by 20% compared to the same period last year, mainly due to higher spending on marketing expenses, something common during the pandemic in many companies.

The company also highlighted that it had not achieved its sales targets for the period, revising its revenue forecast downwards, pointing out problems in the supply chain caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

These issues will likely affect the production and delivery of your products around the world until next year. With the company expecting all manufacturing regions to be affected by these issues, it revised its forecast for fiscal 2022 net revenue to single-digit growth (versus “low” double-digit growth previously).

In the assessment of Itaú BBA, however, this information is still neutral for the Brazilian SBF, but will be closely monitored by investors.

“According to the company, it has a comfortable inventory of Nike products, which reduces the risk of breakage and partially offsets the impact of delays in the supply chain,” analysts assess.

In addition, a relevant part of Fisia’s assortment is produced locally, which is another advantage in this situation. For this reason, the company does not see the risk of disruption that could affect revenues and/or gross margins.

“We note, however, that the uncertainties regarding Nike’s supply chain issues are significant. Nike has stated that all of its regions could be hit hard, so we will closely monitor how the situation evolves in the short term,” they point out.

The BBA’s recommendation for the shares is marketperform (performance in line with the market average) and a target price of R$40, or a potential increase of 18.80% compared to the previous day’s closing.

