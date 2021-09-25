Norris will start 1st at the Russian GP; Verstappen is the last

After heavy rain that canceled the third free practice at the Russian GP, ​​the riders returned to the Sochi Autodrome for pole position. Lando Norris set the fastest time, followed by Ferrari’s Sainz. As much as Hamilton maintained his performance in the first two stages, the Briton had problems at the end of Q3 and lost the first place.

The conquest of the British McLaren driver was the first of his career. The second will be with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

With just 11 minutes to go before Q1, Max Verstappen left practice after a brief reconnaissance of the track. Due to the penalty for changing the engine before the second free practice, the current leader of the championship will be the last to start tomorrow’s race.

The start is scheduled for tomorrow, (26), at 9 am (GMT).

Check out the starting grid for the Russian GP

1st – Lando Norris (ING/McLaren)

2nd – Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari)

3rd – George Russell (ING/Williams)

4th – Lewis Hamilton (ING/Mercedes)

5th – Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)

6th – Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

7th – Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

8th – Throw Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

9th – Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull Racing)

10th – Esteban Occon (FRA/Alpine)

11th – Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin)

12th – Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri)

13th – Yuki Tsunoda (JAP/AlphaTauri)

14th – Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

15th – Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

16th – Mick Schumacher (ALE/Haas)

17th – Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo)

18th – Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Haas)

19th – Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

20th – Max Verstappen(HOL/Red Bull Racing)

See how today’s ranking went:

Q1

Q1 was marked by extreme care among the drivers. In addition to the remnants of the heavy rain that canceled free practice 3, the teams were still afraid that the weather would change again, which would directly influence the performance of the professionals.

With just 11 minutes, Verstappen left the race after ‘recognizing’ the track briefly. Punished for changing the engine before the second TL, the Dutchman will start in last place, which removes the need to participate in qualifying.

After that, the fight was over Mercedes and Red Bull. First place went to Lewis Hamilton (1m45s992) followed by Valtteri Bottas (1m46s396). The third place went to Sérgio Pérez, who finished with 1m46s455.

The eliminated were Kimi Raikkonen (FIN / Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (ALE / Haas), Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA / Alfa Romeo), Nikita Mazepin (RUS / Haas) and Max Verstappen (HOL / Red Bull Racing).

Q2

With the driest track and no rain forecast, Q2 defined the 10 classified for Q3. Like Verstappen, aware of his punishment, Charles Leclerc did not return for the remainder of the dispute.

The fastest lap followed with Lewis Hamilton (1m45s129), right behind his partner Bottas (1m45s506). Finally, Lando Norris took third place, scoring 1m46s254.

The eliminated this time were Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri), Yuki Tsunoda (JAP/AlphaTauri), Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) and Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari).

Q3

In the last stage of the test, the performance was maintained as in the first two. The British Lewis Hamilton still had a scare in the final minutes at the entrance of the boxing, at the time of changing the tire, he ended up crashing and having problems with the beak.

After that, the training took a turnaround and had Lando Norris taking first place. Next comes Ferrari’s Sainz. Lewis Hamilton was fourth, behind George Russell.