Not even a 20% discount on the offer price guarantees Bluefit’s debut on the Stock Exchange – Economy

After the success of Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the Smart Fit gym chain, from the businessman Edgard Corona, a bluefit, which occupies the second position in the ranking of low cost gyms in the Brazil, decided to go to handbag. The operation, whose price would be set yesterday, will have to be remodeled to reduce revenue expectations. Initially estimated at BRL 600 million, the debut should now be reduced in value and involve only institutional investors, such as funds and foundations, found the state.

According to sources, the company decided to wait a few more weeks to gather a firmer base of potential buyers of its shares. Blueflit was hit by the high volatility of the market, a situation aggravated by the collapse of the Chinese developer everlarge.

The network even cut the target price in its offer by 20%, but even that was not enough to attract more investors. All money from Bluefit’s offer, when it occurs, will go into the company’s cash. The funds will be used to open stores and also for possible acquisitions.

The attempt was to take a ride on the market demand for the business of gyms, with the reading that this would be one of the sectors most benefited by the advance of vaccination against the Covid-19 and by the recovery of the economy. This market is still very dispersed in the Parents, which opens up opportunities for growth. Market estimates indicate that the largest networks have less than 20% share in the sector.

franchised chain

Bluefit was created in 2015, in Saint Andrew, at Big Sao Paulo. The network began to grow at a faster pace after a contribution from the East fund, in 2017. Today, there are 102 gyms, with another 33 contracts already signed for openings. Of this total, 61 are owned units.

Smart Fit, first in the sector, has a much more significant presence. It ended the first half of the year with 981 academies, an increase of 15% in one year. In Brazil, the third position is from selfit, with 63 units..

The Brazilian fitness market is one of the largest in the world, according to data from the international association IHRSA. According to a more recent survey, this sector moves R$2.2 billion around here, with a total of 29,000 units and 10.3 million students. However, only 4.9% of the population now attend a gym. The global ranking leaders have much higher participation: U.S (21.2%), Canada (16.7%) and England (15.6%).

Suno’s analysis team believes that the gym sector has potential, but sees the case of Bluefit with reservations, since its growth will require substantial investments. “Whoever buys the share will pay for growth that may not materialize,” according to the document, sent to clients. Therefore, the advice to clients was to stay out of the IPO.