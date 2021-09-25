On a social network, Celso Barros takes a stand on the soap opera Daniel Alves

Throughout the week, Fluminense fans followed the soap opera that involved the name of right-back Daniel Alves, who entered into negotiations with the club, but last Thursday night, the conversations ended without a positive outcome.

On his official Instagram profile, Flu’s vice general, Celso Barros, spoke about the whole situation, took the opportunity to snipe President Mário Bittencourt and mentioned the head of communication, Ronaldo França.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram Celso Barros

Check out the full text published by Celso Barros:

“Another one from the president “bitcoin” and his communicator and marketer Ronaldo França.

Throughout the week, we followed the alleged negotiations for the hiring of the athlete Daniel Alves.

Many tricolor pages were abuzz, while other fans were against the hiring.

I consider Daniel Alves a hell of a player. But, I also understand that at this moment paying 600 to 800 thousand reais to a 38-year-old player wouldn’t make much sense.

And the denial was communicated by the tricolor columnist Lauro Jardim, who was the same journalist, that the communicator planted a news, back there, saying that my friend Abel Braga, did not want to train Flu because of me, which was denied by the same coach, after a lie passed to the columnist.

Friends of the “emperor” say that his big dream is to become a new Celso Barros at Fluminense, but with the old episode of Ronaldinho Gaúcho and the frustrated hiring of Daniel Alves, it becomes increasingly difficult for this to happen.

But keep trying “little king”. I’m in the crowd!”